Super funds should prompt members on death benefits: SCA

Super Consumers Australia (SCA) has called on superannuation funds to do more to prompt members to complete a binding nomination and clearly communicate why it is important they have one.

This comes as SCA released new research showing that 36% of Australians with superannuation say they haven't told their funds who should receive their super if they pass away.

The research also found that only a quarter had reported they have made a binding death benefit nomination.

"Super Consumers Australia is calling on the federal government to undertake an independent review of how the super death benefit system is working," SCA said.

"An independent review could get to the bottom of whether the system is fit for purpose and work out how it could be improved."

SCA said the system for making a binding nomination is too complex and varies from fund to fund.

"For most funds, to make a valid binding nomination, you need to carefully complete a paper form and sign it in the presence of two witnesses who are not named in the nomination and who also need to sign the form. Then you need to mail it to the fund," SCA said.

"Most binding nominations also lapse or expire after up to three years. While the law allows you to renew online, not all funds support online renewals. That means going through the whole paper process all over again."

SCA said that while its research revealed 36% of Australians have not made a binding nomination, ASIC report 808 - which was released in February - suggests that only 12% of members have a binding nomination.

"While the sample groups and sizes for these two studies are not the same, both studies were designed to be broadly and nationally representative. The substantial differences in results suggest that some consumers may think they have a binding nomination when they actually have a non-binding one," SCA said.

"Indeed, one quarter of consumers told us they didn't know what kind they had. It's also possible that some consumers believe they have a valid nomination in place, when in fact it has expired."

SCA added that since death benefit nominations are not required when joining a fund, it is on the funds themselves to do more.

"It's up to each individual member to find time to make their death benefit nomination and keep it up to date. Given the consequences of not having a nomination and the complexity involved, super funds should be doing a lot more to help members make a nomination and keep it up to date," SCA said.