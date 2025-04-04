Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Super fund growth: The winners and losers

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 4 APR 2025   12:34PM

AustralianSuper has kept its position as the fastest growing super fund by net asset growth, adding $43 billion into its coffers in FY2024. Australian Retirement Trust (ART) followed closely, according to the Conexus Institute's State of Super 2025 report.

AustralianSuper saw the strongest net member flows and the most growth in dollar terms. ART, meanwhile, stayed in the race by undertaking multiple mergers, including Commonwealth Bank Super and Qantas Super.

Equip Super and TelstraSuper, which are slated to complete their merger later this year, ranked as the next fastest growing super fund by net asset growth. They were followed by Aware Super, Hostplus, and UniSuper, which the report said reflected their relative size, which magnified the impact of flows and market returns on their assets.

The report also highlighted that some funds that experienced "transformational growth" across different asset-size segments, in many cases, thanks to strong flows.

Vanguard, Mason Stevens, Dash, and AMG were among the fastest growing super funds in terms of asset growth rate, with most of their growth attributed to flows, albeit from smaller asset bases. HUB24 and Netwealth also featured, benefiting from strong flows, but off a more substantial asset base.

Though not every fund was able to keep up the industry's strong growth in FY2024.

The report noted that Resolution, Bendigo (which was recently acquired by Betashares), and AMP had the slowest asset growth rates.

"AMP didn't keep pace with the broader growth of the superannuation industry despite strong operating returns. This is largely due to AMP Super experiencing negative flows and the loss of a corporate super plan (Woolworths and Endeavour) to ART," the report said.

Reflecting on the landscape, the report said while FY2024 was a strong year for overall system growth, there were some standout growth stories.

"The two mega funds (AustralianSuper and ART) both experienced above system growth. Beneath the mega fund category, the growth stories tended to be amongst smaller funds. This is a segment where growth can be needed most to achieve scale benefits," it said.

