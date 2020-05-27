Super escapes COVID-19 hit

Latest data from APRA shows that the superannuation sector has withstood the worst of the COVID-19 financial crisis, falling just 0.3% in a year while bolstering cash reserves.

The prudential regulator's latest quarterly superannuation statistics show the super industry contracted over the latest quarter, as markets were sent into meltdown in response to the pandemic.

This however compares to an 11% fall in the SelectingSuper MySuper and Default performance index over the same period.

Barely inches from touching the $3 trillion mark in December, the super system is now smaller than it was in the first quarter of 2019, with $227 billion - more than a year's worth of progress - wiped from its value over the last three months. Yet this means despite the crisis it's only back to where it was a year ago.

Almost two-thirds of that decrease came from APRA-regulated funds, most of which was held by retail super funds, which took an $80 billion hit..Industry funds, insulated in part thanks to their relatively-high exposure to unlisted assets such as infrastructure, fared a little better, but still saw $54 billion slashed from the $771 billion they managed in December.

Self-managed super funds were hit in a similar vein to retail funds, realising a loss of $69.7 billion over the quarter.

However, public sector funds performed admirably, losing just $8.6 billion. When grouped with industry funds as not-for-profit funds as they often are, these funds lost just 5.1%.

Rainmaker executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said that given not-for-profit funds are half of the industry, APRA's new figures show retail and self-managed super funds are taking double the damage of not-for-profit funds, taking hits of 11.6% and 9.3% respectively.

"It's worth noting that while super's funds under management fell 7.7% in the quarter, that the Selecting Super performance index fell 8.8%," Dunnin said.

"Over 12 months, super FUM is down just 0.3%. But retail super is down 9.3% and SMSFs 4%. Yet, not-for-profits are up 6.2%."

Despite fears super funds would struggle to meet the demands of the government's Early Release Scheme, APRA's data shows funds were well stocked to battle drains on their liquidity.

In the three months from December 2019, not-for-profit funds increased their cash holdings from 9% to 13%, while their retail counterparts acted similarly, ending the quarter with 3% more cash than they started it.

The increase is the biggest on record, according to Dunnin.

When taken in conjunction with bonds, total liquidity of NFP funds increased to 37% over the quarter marginally exceeding the 37% held by retail super funds. Industry funds hold 31% of their assets in these instruments.