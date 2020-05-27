NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Super escapes COVID-19 hit
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 MAY 2020   12:46PM

Latest data from APRA shows that the superannuation sector has withstood the worst of the COVID-19 financial crisis, falling just 0.3% in a year while bolstering cash reserves.

The prudential regulator's latest quarterly superannuation statistics show the super industry contracted over the latest quarter, as markets were sent into meltdown in response to the pandemic.

This however compares to an 11% fall in the SelectingSuper MySuper and Default performance index over the same period.

Barely inches from touching the $3 trillion mark in December, the super system is now smaller than it was in the first quarter of 2019, with $227 billion - more than a year's worth of progress - wiped from its value over the last three months. Yet this means despite the crisis it's only back to where it was a year ago.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

Almost two-thirds of that decrease came from APRA-regulated funds, most of which was held by retail super funds, which took an $80 billion hit..Industry funds, insulated in part thanks to their relatively-high exposure to unlisted assets such as infrastructure, fared a little better, but still saw $54 billion slashed from the $771 billion they managed in December.

Self-managed super funds were hit in a similar vein to retail funds, realising a loss of $69.7 billion over the quarter.

However, public sector funds performed admirably, losing just $8.6 billion. When grouped with industry funds as not-for-profit funds as they often are, these funds lost just 5.1%.

Rainmaker executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said that given not-for-profit funds are half of the industry, APRA's new figures show retail and self-managed super funds are taking double the damage of not-for-profit funds, taking hits of 11.6% and 9.3% respectively.

"It's worth noting that while super's funds under management fell 7.7% in the quarter, that the Selecting Super performance index fell 8.8%," Dunnin said.

"Over 12 months, super FUM is down just 0.3%. But retail super is down 9.3% and SMSFs 4%. Yet, not-for-profits are up 6.2%."

Despite fears super funds would struggle to meet the demands of the government's Early Release Scheme, APRA's data shows funds were well stocked to battle drains on their liquidity.

In the three months from December 2019, not-for-profit funds increased their cash holdings from 9% to 13%, while their retail counterparts acted similarly, ending the quarter with 3% more cash than they started it.

The increase is the biggest on record, according to Dunnin.

When taken in conjunction with bonds, total liquidity of NFP funds increased to 37% over the quarter marginally exceeding the 37% held by retail super funds. Industry funds hold 31% of their assets in these instruments.

Read more: APRASuperannuationAlex DunninEarly Release SchemeFUMSelecting Super
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super funds release $1.3bn
Retirees hurt by APRA dividend pressure
Early release of super numbers revealed
Balanced funds fundamentally flawed
APRA releases latest ERS data
Banks urged to step up
APRA releases fund-level ERS data
Darwinian time for super
APRA urged to probe industry funds
Merging super funds guaranteed tax relief
Editor's Choice
VFMC appoints head of equities
KANIKA SOOD
Victoria Funds Management Corporation has promoted a senior portfolio manager to head of equities, and hired from outside the company to fill the vacant role
Sole purpose test poses SMSF rent relief issue
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
COVID-19 has seen more than half a million Australians lose their jobs and countless businesses shuttered but for SMSF trustee landlords offering rent relief to those facing financial hardship could mean they fail to meet the sole purpose test.
APRA urged to probe industry funds
KANIKA SOOD
Liberal MP Tim Wilson has written to APRA chair Wayne Byres urging the regulator to conduct an investigation into vertical integration at industry super funds and related conflicts of interest.
Year-long delay for super merger
KANIKA SOOD
A corporate superannuation fund has pushed back its date of a planned successor fund transfer to Sunsuper by a year and is prepping members for potential future delays from COVID-19.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something NyN8jmEh