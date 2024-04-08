Super advice fee deductions compound red tape: JAWG

The Joint Associations Working Group (JAWG) says new laws that enable superannuation funds to deduct financial advice fees will have the opposite effect of reducing red tape and can make advice even more unaffordable.

Treasury Laws Amendment (Delivering Better Financial Outcomes and Other Measures) Bill 2024, which was introduced in parliament on March 27, proposes to legislate trustees' ability to pay a fee from a member's super account to an adviser for personal financial advice provided as per Recommendation 7 of the Quality of Advice Review.

This aims to provide trustees with more legal certainty about paying advice fees agreed between a member and their financial adviser from the member's superannuation account and ensure that such fees are not taxable benefits for members.

The regulation mandates that the financial product advice "must be personal advice that is wholly or partly about the member's interest in the fund" and replaces current requirements that the advice is "in relation to a member of the fund".

"This more targeted approach ensures the advice relates to the member's interest in the fund specifically, rather than to the member or their other interests more broadly," the explanatory memorandum shows.

The fee charged against the member's interest must also not exceed the cost of providing financial product advice about the member's interest in the fund.

The working group fears that the proposal will result in more red tape when it comes to setting up an ongoing adviser arrangement with trustees to pay for advice and no additional consumer protections, when the overarching objective of the bill is to lessen compliance and administrative burdens.

In introducing the bill before parliament, MP Andrew Keith said it amends the Corporations Act 2001 to streamline ongoing fee renewal and consent requirements into a single form, provide more flexibility for advice providers in how financial services guide requirements can be met, simplify the rules banning conflicted remuneration and introduce new consumer consent requirements for certain insurance commissions.

"This schedule also amends the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993 and Income Tax Assessment Act 1997 to provide a clear legal basis for the payment of advice fees from superannuation and associated tax consequences," he said.

"These amendments support improved access to affordable financial advice for millions of Australians by cutting onerous red tape that adds to the cost of advice with no benefit to consumers."

JAWG said the amendments support improved access to affordable financial advice for millions of Australians by cutting onerous red tape that adds to the cost of advice with no benefit to consumers.

However, JAWG foresees the codifying requirement for trustees to substantiate the claim of deductibility will increase red tape as multiple interpretations will be put in place, requiring advisers to respond to numerous and different processes. This ultimately adds to the cost of advice and will likely result in a poor consumer experience.

"Under the proposed legislation, superannuation trustees that allow fee deductions will need to check every piece of advice individually and duplicate valid checks already undertaken by financial advisers and their licensees," JAWG said.

"Professional advisers, superannuation trustees and advice licensees have consistently provided the government with suggestions to reduce red tape, make it easier for consumers to access affordable advice, and remove duplication in the adviser fee deduction processes for consumers, advisers, licensees, superannuation funds and their trustees."