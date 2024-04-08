Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super advice fee deductions compound red tape: JAWG

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 8 APR 2024   12:34PM

The Joint Associations Working Group (JAWG) says new laws that enable superannuation funds to deduct financial advice fees will have the opposite effect of reducing red tape and can make advice even more unaffordable.

Treasury Laws Amendment (Delivering Better Financial Outcomes and Other Measures) Bill 2024, which was introduced in parliament on March 27, proposes to legislate trustees' ability to pay a fee from a member's super account to an adviser for personal financial advice provided as per Recommendation 7 of the Quality of Advice Review.

This aims to provide trustees with more legal certainty about paying advice fees agreed between a member and their financial adviser from the member's superannuation account and ensure that such fees are not taxable benefits for members.

The regulation mandates that the financial product advice "must be personal advice that is wholly or partly about the member's interest in the fund" and replaces current requirements that the advice is "in relation to a member of the fund".

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

"This more targeted approach ensures the advice relates to the member's interest in the fund specifically, rather than to the member or their other interests more broadly," the explanatory memorandum shows.

The fee charged against the member's interest must also not exceed the cost of providing financial product advice about the member's interest in the fund.

The working group fears that the proposal will result in more red tape when it comes to setting up an ongoing adviser arrangement with trustees to pay for advice and no additional consumer protections, when the overarching objective of the bill is to lessen compliance and administrative burdens.

In introducing the bill before parliament, MP Andrew Keith said it amends the Corporations Act 2001 to streamline ongoing fee renewal and consent requirements into a single form, provide more flexibility for advice providers in how financial services guide requirements can be met, simplify the rules banning conflicted remuneration and introduce new consumer consent requirements for certain insurance commissions.

"This schedule also amends the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993 and Income Tax Assessment Act 1997 to provide a clear legal basis for the payment of advice fees from superannuation and associated tax consequences," he said.

"These amendments support improved access to affordable financial advice for millions of Australians by cutting onerous red tape that adds to the cost of advice with no benefit to consumers."

JAWG said the amendments support improved access to affordable financial advice for millions of Australians by cutting onerous red tape that adds to the cost of advice with no benefit to consumers.

However, JAWG foresees the codifying requirement for trustees to substantiate the claim of deductibility will increase red tape as multiple interpretations will be put in place, requiring advisers to respond to numerous and different processes. This ultimately adds to the cost of advice and will likely result in a poor consumer experience.

"Under the proposed legislation, superannuation trustees that allow fee deductions will need to check every piece of advice individually and duplicate valid checks already undertaken by financial advisers and their licensees," JAWG said.

"Professional advisers, superannuation trustees and advice licensees have consistently provided the government with suggestions to reduce red tape, make it easier for consumers to access affordable advice, and remove duplication in the adviser fee deduction processes for consumers, advisers, licensees, superannuation funds and their trustees."

Read more: JAWGAndrew KeithCorporations ActQuality of Advice ReviewSuperannuation Industry ActTreasury Laws Amendment Delivering Better Financial Outcomes
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Tranche one of advice reforms hits parliament
Coalition appoints shadow assistant treasurer, financial services minister
Super tax is a 'wealth tax': Taylor
SMSFA reappoints Hay-Bartlem as chair
Reforms will strengthen retirement advice: Experts
Aussies do not underspend in retirement, say super funds
Jailed adviser permanently banned by ASIC
Government proposes framework for clearing and settlement services regulation
2024 to be a watershed year: FAAA
BT signposts key issues for advisers in 2024

Editor's Choice

Hejaz awards technology mandate to wealth platform

ANDREW MCKEAN
Hejaz has appointed wealth fintech Openmarkets to equip its in-development Shariah-compliant investment platform with trading and execution technology solutions.

Super advice fee deductions compound red tape: JAWG

KARREN VERGARA
The Joint Associations Working Group (JAWG) says new laws that enable superannuation funds to deduct financial advice fees will have the opposite effect of reducing red tape and can make advice even more unaffordable.

Forager schedules LIT delisting

KARREN VERGARA
The Forager Australian Shares Fund (FOR) is set to delist from the ASX after facing continuous limited liquidity issues and persistently trading below its net asset value.

Non-compete clauses come under the microscope

ELIZA BAVIN
Research reveals around one-fifth of Australia's workforce is subject to a non-compete.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach