Subjects of Royal Commission case study found guilty in court

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 11 JUL 2022   12:37PM

The Federal Court has found that Select AFSL (Select), BlueInc Services Pty Ltd (BlueInc) and Insurance Marketing Service Pty Ltd (IMS) engaged in unconscionable conduct when selling insurance products.

The Court also found Russell Howden, the managing and sole director of Select and BlueInc, was involved in some of the contraventions and breached his duty of care and diligence as a director.

The firms, which sold life, funeral and accidental injury insurance issued by St Andrew's Life Insurance, were labelled one of the "most egregious" by ASIC in 2018 when it came to poor sales practices in regional and remote communities.

ASIC's case focussed on the mis-selling of insurance over the phone to 14 consumers, 10 of whom lived in remote communities.

English was not the first language of many of the consumers, and some did not fully understand the products being sold to them or that they had even been sold the insurance.

The companies were found to have coerced some customers into buying policies through pressure tactics; unduly harassing five of the customers; misrepresenting policy features and costs; and failing to act fairly and efficiently in running a 'Refer a Friend' program by incentivising new customers to provide the contact details of friends and family without consent.

Commenting on the case, ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes said: "In making findings of unconscionable conduct, the Court has emphasised that consumers must have the opportunity to understand and consider the features of the insurance product they've been offered."

He added that the corporate regulator will pursue those who take advantage of consumers, wherever they are, and including in remote parts of Australia.

"This case serves as a reminder to insurers to ensure their distributors act appropriately and put the needs of consumers first," he said.

Read more: ASICSean Hughes
