Stopping SG is nuclear response to COVID-19

Suggestions in response to the coronavirus pandemic that pausing superannuation contributions would stimulate the economy have been panned.

Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia chief executive Martin Fahy was blunt in his assessment of the situation.

"These are anxious times and a strong fiscal response is warranted, but raiding Australia's superannuation system is not the solution to the economic challenge we face," Fahy said.

"Given where interest rates are, and taking into account the government's borrowing capacity, it doesn't make sense to raid retirement savings and compromise our long-term security in retirement."

Meanwhile, Rainmaker head of research Alex Dunnin said the idea of pausing super contributions in economically tough times has some merit - and some precedence.

In 1998 in response to the Asian Financial Crisis the Singapore government did just that.

"In Singapore, compulsory contributions into their Central Provident Fund (CPF) are 37%. Employees pay 20% and employers 17%," Dunnin said.

"Singapore's CPF plays a central role in their economy, much more so than Australia's superannuation system does in ours. This is because CPF has three elements: it's a retirement account, it's a home saving fund and it's a health insurance fund."

That said, while stimulating the economy with super could work, he said there's no way the current government would do it.

"Stimulating the economy is a good idea. Using super to do to it is a nuclear option. It depends on the extent of the emergency," Dunnin said.

"It is a lever that could be pulled though, but it's drastic."

And, he added, implementing such an action would be a "nightmare" with just the first dilemma - who gets to keep the money?

If employers kept the SG money perhaps it would relieve them from having to make some redundancies.

But, if workers kept the cash perhaps it could stimulate the ailing retail sector.

"Super exists by the stroke of a pen," Dunnin said.

"The government can change it at their whim. It's why social license matters."

By pausing SG, Australians may actually lose out on investment gains that could be made as the economy bounces back.

"As the Prime Minister said today, the global economy will bounce back on the other side of this health shock," Fahy said.

"Pausing SG contributions would rob Australians of the opportunity to capitalise on that recovery and to maximise their retirement savings"

Meanwhile, Industry Super Australia says industry funds are "well-placed" to deal with the decline in the Australian and global share markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But due to the diversity of assets in super funds' portfolios the losses are likely to be far more muted than the headline-grabbing share market plunges seen on the evening news," ISA said.

"No one can predict the future, but as with previous downturns the market will rebound and because super is a long-term investment the short-term market dips are smoothed out overtime."

ISA used the opportunity to remind people that those who moved their money from an average balanced industry fund into cash were $4000 worse off after just three months and would have lost $46,000 over seven years.

"It is understandable that people are concerned about the impact Coronavirus is having on the economy and their super balance, but it is important to remember that super is a long-term game and the market recovers," ISA chief executive Bernie Dean said.

"A way to lose money in super after a downturn is to make changes that crystallise your losses."