SSGA regional product lead in new role

The head of ETF product in Asia Pacific for State Street Global Advisors has taken a similar role with a European ETF provider.

Mandy Chiu has been appointed head of product at Tabula Investment Management. In the new role, she will work closely with Tabula's investment and operations teams.

Chiu oversaw ETF product development in the APAC region since 2016. She was also responsible for Europe, Middle East and Asia.

A spokesperson for SSGA told Financial Standard that a search for Chiu's replacement is underway.

Prior to joining SSGA, Chiu held roles with HSBC, ETF Securities and Yuanta Securities.

Tabula chief executive Michael John Lytle said the firm is delighted to have Chiu join the team.

"She is a highly experienced ETF professional with a knowledge of building successful ETF businesses. 2021 was a transformative year for Tabula as our AUM passed US$650 million," he said.

"With Mandy's experience we are building on our ability to bring new and innovative ETF solutions and exposures to investors."

Also commenting on her appointment, Chiu said: "Tabula has ambitious plans for 2022 and a strong pipeline for product launches. I'm very excited to join Tabula's dynamic and innovative team."