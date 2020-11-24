SSGA names global investments chief

State Street Global Advisors has welcomed a new global chief investment officer who will have oversight of the local business.

Lori Heinel has been promoted to the new role after serving as deputy global chief investment officer since 2016 when she joined the firm.

Based in Boston, Heinel will oversee the full spectrum of index funds and ETFs on offer, leading an investment team of more than 600 globally, including the Australian team. Heinel previously worked at OppenheimerFunds and Citi Private Bank.

She will report to Cyrus Taraporevala, president and chief executive officer of SSGA.

"Lori taking the reins as global chief investment officer will bring to fruition years of succession planning," said Taraporevala.

She has been a driving force for several key initiatives across the business including implementing consideration of financially material environmental, social and governance issues throughout the investment process, he added.

Separately, parent company State Street named Richard F. Lacaille as senior investment adviser to manage company-wide leadership of ESG solutions and services.

Lacaille has been with SSGA for more than two decades and he is currently State Street's chair of the executive corporate responsibility committee. He will report to Ronald O'Hanley, chair and chief executive State Street.

After working with Heinel for the past six years, Lacaille said her investment expertise and "exceptional client-driven perspectives, will enable her to deliver solutions to meet a diverse array of client needs".

"With her keen understanding of the role ESG plays in portfolios, I know she'll continue to be a great partner to me in my expanded company-wide role as we build on the great strides we've made to advance the ESG conversation," Lacaille said.