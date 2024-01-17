Spheria mulls converting emerging companies LIC

Spheria Emerging Companies (SEC) has floated a conditional proposal allowing shareholders to exchange their shares for units in the Spheria Australian Smaller Companies Fund.

This follows SEC consistently trading below its net tangible asset (NTA) per share since its IPO in December 2017, despite strong performance and improved transparency measures.

The proposal, developed in conjunction with Spheria Asset Management, is contingent on the average daily NTA discount of SEC. If this discount exceeds 5% during the period from 1 October 2024 to 31 December 2024, SEC intends to offer shareholders the option to swap their SEC shares for units in the Spheria Australian Smaller Companies Fund.

This fund, sharing a similar strategy and portfolio with SEC, is not currently exchange-quoted but is expected to pursue listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The board's decision comes amidst shareholder feedback expressing frustration over the persistent NTA discount, despite satisfaction with the company's overall performance since IPO.

Should the average NTA discount remain below the 5% threshold, the board will not proceed with the proposal, and SEC will continue to operate as a listed investment company.