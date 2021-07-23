NEWS
Regulatory

SMSF fraudster loses appeal

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 23 JUL 2021   11:52AM

The Queensland Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by former property developer Craig Gore who was found guilty of defrauding self-managed superannuation fund investors.

In November 2020, Gore was sentenced to five years' imprisonment with a non-parole period of two years on six counts of fraud involving $345,000.

Following his sentencing, Gore lodged an appeal which was heard in February 2021.

"The Court of Appeal found it was open to the trial judge to convict on the six counts of fraud and that the evidence demonstrated Mr Gore had continued to secure funds from the investors after December 2013 without disclosing there was no real prospect of them being repaid," ASIC said in a statement.

Gore was first arrested in April 2017 and charged with fraud after he obtained $800,000 from SMSF trustees between 2013 and 2014.

Through his role at Arion Financial, Gore presented investors with information that they could invest in debentures that included a guaranteed high return and that the funds could be returned after a short-term period.

The court found that in relation to four SMSF clients Gore was aware of the poor financial state of Arion at the time representations were made to them and that there was no real prospect of Arion repaying the invested amounts or the interest.

He also faces three further charges of acting in the management of corporations (MOGS Pty Ltd, Sleipner Financial Pty Ltd and Arion) while disqualified.

