Singapore investment firm to add 835 student beds in Perth

Mapletree Investments has acquired a site in Perth to develop an 835-bed student housing asset, marking its first foray into the local sector.

Mapletree acquired the 1398m2 site from Alceon, which will remain as development manager.

Given the limited supply to a large student population, Mapletree believes the sector provides a counter-cyclical characteristic for fruitful returns, particularly in Perth.

"Perth remains one of Australia's most undersupplied central business districts (CBD) for student accommodation despite being home to many prestigious institutions," Mapletree chief executive, student housing Matt Walker said.

"Our latest investment reflects the group's strategy to leverage our real estate capabilities to deepen focus on student housing as a core sector.

"We are excited about this scaling opportunity and look forward to delivering a top-tier asset that will greatly appeal to both students and investors."

The site is situated in a major transportation hub in the Perth CBD, offering convenient access to the Perth Underground Station, Perth Airport and various city bus services.

It is also located near Edith Cowan University - a new campus of which is opening nearby in 2026 - and Curtin University Law School.

Scheduled for completion in 2027, the student housing development will feature various amenities, including a communal space on the rooftop, terrace areas, dining and game amenities with city views, as well as an on-site café, gym, cinema and more.

The development will also aim to achieve 5 Green Star rating, certified under the Green Building Council of Australia's v1 rating tool.

Alceon executive director Matthew Liston said the firm was quick to obtain the development approval for the project.

"While Alceon will relinquish ownership of the land, the team is pleased to remain involved as the project's development manager and will leverage our local expertise to oversee it through to delivery," Liston said.

IFM Investors also recently entered the local student housing market via Perth, making its entrance by acquiring the Curtin University Student Accommodation project via Infranexus.

Its platform already manages the concession for the District Court of Western Australia and Southern Cross Station.