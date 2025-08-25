Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Singapore investment firm to add 835 student beds in Perth

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 25 AUG 2025   12:34PM

Mapletree Investments has acquired a site in Perth to develop an 835-bed student housing asset, marking its first foray into the local sector.

Mapletree acquired the 1398m2 site from Alceon, which will remain as development manager.

Given the limited supply to a large student population, Mapletree believes the sector provides a counter-cyclical characteristic for fruitful returns, particularly in Perth.

"Perth remains one of Australia's most undersupplied central business districts (CBD) for student accommodation despite being home to many prestigious institutions," Mapletree chief executive, student housing Matt Walker said.

"Our latest investment reflects the group's strategy to leverage our real estate capabilities to deepen focus on student housing as a core sector.

"We are excited about this scaling opportunity and look forward to delivering a top-tier asset that will greatly appeal to both students and investors."

The site is situated in a major transportation hub in the Perth CBD, offering convenient access to the Perth Underground Station, Perth Airport and various city bus services.

It is also located near Edith Cowan University - a new campus of which is opening nearby in 2026 - and Curtin University Law School.

Scheduled for completion in 2027, the student housing development will feature various amenities, including a communal space on the rooftop, terrace areas, dining and game amenities with city views, as well as an on-site café, gym, cinema and more.

The development will also aim to achieve 5 Green Star rating, certified under the Green Building Council of Australia's v1 rating tool.

Alceon executive director Matthew Liston said the firm was quick to obtain the development approval for the project.

"While Alceon will relinquish ownership of the land, the team is pleased to remain involved as the project's development manager and will leverage our local expertise to oversee it through to delivery," Liston said.

IFM Investors also recently entered the local student housing market via Perth, making its entrance by acquiring the Curtin University Student Accommodation project via Infranexus.

Its platform already manages the concession for the District Court of Western Australia and Southern Cross Station.

Read more: PerthAlceonMapletree InvestmentsGreen Building Council of AustraliaMatthew ListonCurtin University Law SchoolCurtin University Student AccommodationDistrict Court of Western AustraliaEdith Cowan UniversityGreen StarInfranexusMatt Walker
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

IFM Investors enters student accommodation arena
Former adviser pleads guilty to $1m theft
Assembly Funds Management seeks $100m
MaxCap, Australian Unity in social infrastructure partnership
Former adviser lands in jail
Assembly launches second diversified fund
Koda Capital, Redwood merge
Assembly FM names head of capital
Charter Hall adds ESG head
Perth advice firm folds

Editor's Choice

Allianz Retire+ streamlines business, trims workforce

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:45PM
Following the exit of its chief executive, Allianz Retire+ has made several positions redundant as it works to streamline the business.

AustralianSuper executive joins SMC

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:29PM
A former AustralianSuper executive has joined the Super Members Council (SMC) to strengthen its policy development for the superannuation sector.

ATO bares teeth at dentists pushing early super access

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has warned of an increase in "dodgy advice" about accessing superannuation savings for non-critical medical procedures, like cosmetic dental work.

Vale Raymond Mason

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Raymond "Chipp" Mason, the founder of Legg Mason, has passed away at the age of 88.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Georgina Dudley

Georgina Dudley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
Georgina Dudley had been with JANA for 14 years before taking on the top job and she is uniquely positioned to lead the firm forward in a quickly changing environment. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media