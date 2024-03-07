Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Simple strategies to overcome gender super gap

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAR 2024   4:46PM

The cost-of-living crisis has the potential to threaten women's financial security in retirement, but there are overlooked yet effective strategies they can undertake to help conquer the obstinate gender superannuation gap.

A new survey from Finder reveals that the cost-of-living crisis has aggravated women's long-term wealth as two-thirds (69%) admit to experiencing financial stress compared to 49% of men.

Women have 53% less in total cash savings than men and on average have saved up $22,680 - substantially lower than men's $48,087.

On a monthly basis, women are able to put away $551 while men can save $281 more at $832.

Sarah Megginson, Finder's personal finance expert, said that women's focus is on immediate needs - paying off housing, everyday bills, and groceries - which means longer-term wealth building is on the back burner.

"This is completely understandable given the broader economy, but there are small shifts women can do now that can have really big returns down the track," she said.

"For instance, consolidating your superannuation so you stop paying multiple sets of fees can help you build a bigger nest egg for retirement. The task takes only a few minutes, but it can mean thousands or tens of thousands more dollars in your super upon retirement."

Vanguard Australia head of financial adviser services Rachel White, who spoke on Morningstar's International Women's Day event panel this week, said there are other simple yet effective ways women can help curb financial stress in the future.

Contributing to super from the age of 30 at an additional pre-tax $25 every week, for example, will result in an additional balance at retirement of $50,000.

"That would completely offset taking two years off full time to have kids or working at 50% paid part time for five years, which is a very common scenario after women have kids... Start small and start young," she said.

Splitting contributions into superannuation is also an underutilised strategy. For those on the lower-income bracket, White said the government will match contributions to superannuation for up to $500 for those earning under $58,000 per year.

"There's also a contribution tax rebates in place for those earning under $37,000 a year. If you fall into that bucket, and maybe for those that are not working, that's absolutely something that you should investigate," she said.

Megginson pointed to the latest Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) data, which shows that the median total remuneration gender pay gap stands at 19% - or $18,461 per annum tilted in favour of men.

The statistics confirm that progress is being made for women in the workplace, but women still routinely earn less than men when performing the exact same roles, she said.

"They still retire with far less superannuation than men. Pay equity will afford women the same financial security as men and give them the same ability to weather tougher economic conditions."

The gender pay gap on base salaries in financial services is currently 23.6%.

White said super funds and asset managers can do more to help women now with the effect of easing the financial worries at the time of retirement.

This includes engaging them today by providing personalised guidance - and simply asking them to have a conversation on whether they are contributing enough to super or on track in saving enough for retirement.

"Women make fantastic financial citizens. We pay down our debt faster, we take on less debt, we default less. We make better decisions when it comes to investing. We have the skill naturally to be good at this and the challenge we often face is [the lack of] engagement and confidence," White said.

