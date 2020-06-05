NEWS
Financial Planning
Short consultation window for stamping fee exemption
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 5 JUN 2020   12:40PM

The consultation window for the exposure draft set to extend the ban on conflicted remuneration to listed investment companies and trusts is open, for a short period of time.

Stakeholders have been given just one week to respond to the government's exposure draft of the Corporations Amendment (Stamping Fee Exemption) Regulations 2020, which should remove the final impediment to the FASEA extension passing when the parliament sits again this month.

Consultation on the exposure draft opened yesterday, and will end on June 10, the next sitting day of both houses of parliament.

Treasury said that specifically, the regulations amend the Corporations Regulations 2001 to remove the exemption from the prohibition on paying and receiving conflicted remuneration for stamping fees paid in respect of listed investment companies and listed investment trusts.

However, the exemption will be retained for trading companies, real estate investment trusts and listed infrastructure entities.

Late last month, the government decided to extend the ban on conflicted remuneration to listed investment companies and trusts after consultation with Treasury.

Labor had been agitating for the move for some time, and attached it as an amendment to an omnibus bill which also carried an extension to the FASEA education requirements.

As a result, the government took the FASEA extension off the "non-controversial" list of bills to be addressed during the most recent sitting week of parliament, which added to the uncertainty for advisers.

With the matter settled, a Labor spokesperson told Financial Standard the opposition's amendment to the Treasury Laws Amendment (2019 Measures No. 3) bill was no longer required.

Shadow assistant treasurer and shadow minister for financial services Stephen Jones then questioned the government's decision to remove the exemption a week after Labor's amendment was due to be given airtime in the Senate.

Assuming there are no further delays, the exemption being quashed should ensure the FASEA extension's passage through the parliament.

Read more: FASEALaborStamping Fee ExemptionFinancial StandardStephen JonesTreasury Laws Amendment
