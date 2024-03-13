Sexism in the City: UK financial sector slammed

The "shocking" prevalence of sexism and misogyny in the UK's financial services sector has led a government committee to recommend a raft of reforms.

On International Women's Day, the UK government's Treasury Committee released Sexism in the City, a follow-up to its first report on the subject which was released in 2018. In compiling the report, it undertook about six months' worth of investigation.

The committee found very little has changed since the first report, adding that most of the barriers to women's success in the sector that were identified in 2018 are still in place. This includes the average gender pay gap, which has stagnated, moving just 0.3 percentage points from 23% in 2021-22 to 22.7% in 2022-23. In all other industries, it's just 11.7%. It also highlighted the gender bonus gap is much greater than the pay gap; in 2022-23 the gap in bonuses paid by some financial institutions was as large as 67.5%.

It also said sexual harassment and bullying remains rampant, describing the lack of change as "shocking". About 45% of workers in the industry have encountered sexual harassment in the workplace. It also appears to be more prevalent than in other industries, the Committee said, with a Women in Finance Charter survey cited showing, of those who were subjected to harassment, 28% of women had encountered physical abuse and 43% had dealt with verbal abuse - some 10 percentage points more than other industries, the report said.

It said the misuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to silence victims and push them out of their jobs while perpetrators go unpunished is particularly concerning.

The report has recommended banning the use of NDAs in sexual harassment cases and suggests introducing stronger protections for whistleblowers in such cases, finding HR teams prioritise the reputation of the business over the wellbeing of employees. It said 70% of whistleblowers in financial services were victimised, dismissed, or felt resignation was their only option.

To combat the pay gap issue, it's recommended prospective employers be banned from asking for salary history and that all job adverts be legally required to include salary bands "as both play a role in perpetuating a system where women are paid less than men."

It's also been recommended that all companies with more than 50 employees be required to report on their gender pay gap - currently, this only applies to companies with more than 250 employees. Further, those businesses with a large gender pay disparity should be required to explain the gap and publish an action plan, the report recommends.

It also recommended the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority drop plans for businesses to report on diversity and set targets.

"These proposals would not capture the many smaller firms that have some of the worst cultures and levels of diversity and could be treated by firms as another 'tick-box' exercise," it said.

"The Committee is of the view that boards and senior leadership of firms should take greater responsibility for improving diversity and inclusion given the clear business benefits this would bring."

Speaking on the findings, Treasury Committee chair Harriett Baldwin said: "The UK's financial services sector is the crown jewel of this country's economy - admired by the international community and always takes pride in being ahead of the curve."

"This well-paid sector will only be able to maintain its competitive advantage if it is able to draw on the widest possible pool of talent.

"That's why it's so frustrating that efforts to tackle sexism in the city are moving at a snail's pace."

She said firms must take responsibility for improving their culture.

"There have been several high-profile cases which show the existential risk to firms who don't tackle sexual misconduct. We also know that more diverse organisations perform better, so inaction is not only immoral but bad for growth and business," Baldwin said.

"Regulators and the government also have a role to play but they need to think carefully about what will deliver the best outcomes and avoid introducing tick-box exercises."

In the UK financial sector, women account for 35% of senior management roles, up from 27% in 2016. However, at one percentage point per year, the pace of progress is far too slow, the Committee said.

It added that funds management has the poorest female representation, with just 12% of portfolio managers being women. Hedge funds and private equity also have poor representation of women.

Other recommendations made by the Committee include urging all employers to equalise their offer of parental leave and to encourage more men to take it up; encourage firms to undertake equality impact assessments on flexible working policies; urge companies to recognise the impact of menopause and perimenopause and establish policies to support female employees; and include partners' remuneration in pay gap reporting.