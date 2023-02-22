Newspaper icon
SEC fines Mormon Church investment arm

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 FEB 2023   12:50PM

The US corporate regulator has slapped a large fine on the Mormon Church after finding that its investment arm obfuscated the true financial value of its portfolio that ballooned to as much as US$32 billion ($46.7bn).

Ensign Peak Advisers, the investment manager of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, failed to file documents that disclose the church's investments.

Instead, it created 13 shell companies that obscured the value of the portfolio and filed Forms 13F (a form investment managers must submit to the SEC to disclose the value of assets) under their names rather than Ensign Peak's name. Between 1997 and 2019, Ensign Peak failed to file Forms 13F.

The SEC found that the church was concerned that by disclosing its portfolio, which by 2018 grew to about US$32 billion, "would lead to negative consequences", ultimately leading to the creation of the shell companies.

In response, the Church said: "The Church's senior leadership received and relied upon legal counsel when it approved of the use of the external companies to make the filings. Ensign Peak handled the mechanics of the filing process. The Church's senior leadership never prepared or filed the specific reports at issue."

The portfolio invests in stocks, bonds, commercial and residential real estate, and agricultural properties. All of which "are invested solely to support the Church's mission", the church said.

The SEC's division of enforcement director Gurbir S. Grewal commented: "We allege that the LDS Church's investment manager, with the Church's knowledge, went to great lengths to avoid disclosing the Church's investments, depriving the Commission and the investing public of accurate market information."

"The requirement to file timely and accurate information on Forms 13F applies to all institutional investment managers, including non-profit and charitable organisations."

Ensign Peak agreed to settle with the SEC, paying US$4 million in penalties. The church also agreed to pay a $1 million penalty.

Read more: SECMormon ChurchEnsign Peak AdvisersGurbir S. Grewal
