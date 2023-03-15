Rising interest rates tank life insurer performance

While Australia's life insurance industry grew steadily in the last year to $17.9 billion, its profits copped a beating from rising interest rates.

Plan For Life's latest research shows that inflows rose by 3.4% in the year to September 2022.

TAL continues to hold the lion's share of the market at 33% of nearly $6 billion, followed by AIA, which holds 18% at $3.3 billion.

The third largest player, Zurich, owns 14% of the market saw a 6% year on year increase in inflows to finish $2.5 billion at the end of September.

Hannover recorded the largest drop of 20.8% to $468.8 billion. MetLife experienced a large increase of 20.5% to finish at $1 billion, making it the fifth largest life insurance provider in Australia.

The group insurance segment grew 5% to hit $6.9 billion. Individual risk lump sum products rose 1.3% to $7.7 billion, while individual risk income increased 5% year on year to $3.2 billion.

Any additional revenue life insurers earn from investing premiums in fixed interest have been wiped out as a result of rising interest rates.

According to ARPA, the industry made a loss of $6.6 billion, comprising realised and unrealised losses on interest bearing investments, driven by rapidly rising bond yields throughout 2022.

"Total revenue fell to $9.6 billion (a 50.7% decrease from the prior year), reflecting the impact of rising bond yields throughout the year resulting in realised and unrealised losses on interest bearing investments," APRA said in a performance note.

Life insurers ended last year with a net profit of $500 million, a drop of 59% from 2021.