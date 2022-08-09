Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Review of ASIC funding model begins

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 9 AUG 2022   12:31PM

The government has commenced a review of the ASIC Industry Funding Model, issuing terms of reference.

An update from Treasury said the review will be forward looking and focused on identifying refinements to the industry funding model.

Treasury added that refinements may be required to ensure settings remain appropriate.

The review will be led by Treasury in consultation with ASIC, the Department of Finance, and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Further, later this year, Treasury will undertake a public consultation process which will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to provide input into the review.

The ASIC Industry Funding Model commenced in July 2017, following a recommendation of the Financial System Inquiry that the government introduce a cost recovery model for the regulator.

"The IFM is intended to meet the Australian government's 2015 Charging Framework objectives, requirements and Charging Policy statement," Treasury said.

"In addition, governments' long-standing position is that cost recovery fees and levies attributable to regulated activity are considered as a funding mechanism prior to statutory charges (taxation) or budget funding."

Prior to the introduction of the Industry Funding Model, ASIC was primarily funded by taxpayers through government appropriations. Costs were recovered in proportion to the costs incurred by ASIC in respect of each regulated sub-sector.

Now, costs are recovered through a combination of cost recovery levies, cost recovery regulatory fees-for-service and statutory levies/charges.

Now that the model has been in place for five years, Treasury said it is appropriate to review the funding model as there has been substantial regulatory and structural changes within industry sectors.

These changes resulted in increased cost pressures within certain sub-sectors, including financial advisers being lumped with footing the bill for the misconduct of a select few institutions.

The newly released scope of review outlines that consideration and where appropriate recommendations will be given regarding the types of costs, and nature of ASIC's activities that are recovered from industry.

The review will also address how ASIC allocates costs to sub-sectors, changes in levy amounts since the commencement of the model, legislative frameworks appropriateness and the suitability of transparency mechanisms.

However, it's explained that the review will not assess or make recommendations on ASIC's role and regulatory remit, ASIC's performance, what's an appropriate aggregate level of funding for ASIC or how ASIC allocates resources to deliver on its mandate.

Read more: ASICTreasuryIndustry Funding ModelDepartment of FinanceDepartment of the Prime Minister and CabinetFinancial System Inquiry
VIEW COMMENTS

