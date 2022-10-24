Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Retirees are silent casualties of inflation: Challenger

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 24 OCT 2022   12:56PM

Inflation is posing a greater risk to Australian retirees than ever, necessitating the development of new approaches to manage retirement income threats, according to a Challenger report.

With retirees now living for about twice as long post-retirement, compared to the last major inflation crisis in the 1970s, the report's author, Challenger head of retirement income Aaron Minney says that many must now rethink their whole approach to wealth management.

"Given retirees have to make their money last, on average, for around 24 years compared to 13 years in the 1970s, finding a solution is critical to the health of the economy," Minney said.

The impact of inflation on a retiree's lifestyle can be dramatic, even with modest inflation. Unlike, accumulators who can still benefit from wages that are increasing (albeit often lagging inflation), a retiree doesn't have that protection.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

Without a wage or salary increasing with inflation, retirees face additional risks to maintain their lifestyle, the report said.

"Even modest rates of inflation can hamper a retiree's lifestyle; with inflation of only 2% a year, one-quarter of the real value of the nominal income is lost after 14 years," the report illustrated.

Further, it highlighted that the risk from moderate inflation is stark, if the rate of inflation is sustained at just 5%, a rate well below the current 6.1% CPI estimate by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), retirees' nominal purchasing power will be halved over 14 years.

Therefore, older Australian need a different approach to managing inflation or risk a period of sustained wealth destruction, Minney said.

While targeting a higher expected return, or initial yield can help manage expected inflation, there's an additional challenge to manage inflation risk: what if inflation outcomes aren't what was expected?

"Everyone knows that there will be inflation, and while we might have an expectation of what it will be, no-one knows what it will be until it has occurred. Managing this takes more than just high expected returns, they might not be high enough," the report said.

So, in managing inflation risks to retiree's investments, the report prescribes an approach whereby investments benefit from higher inflation, adjusting through a linkage to CPI.

On investment options that could help combat inflation the report suggests options like short term CPI-linked bonds, real assets that have underlying cash flows, the Age Pension which has in-built inflation protection, and a traditional defined benefit pension.

Alternatively, the report recommended a guaranteed CPI-linked lifetime annuity that pays retirees an income stream for the rest of their life that adjusts in line with inflation changes.

Moreover, regarding lifetime annuities there's been an innovation to provide payments that increase in line with either an underlying diversified portfolio or a nominated basket of market indices.

"When the income stream is payable for the lifetime of the retiree and their access to capital is constrained appropriately then there can be a beneficial application of the means test rules for users of the innovative income streams," the report said.

"This provides the same treatment as guaranteed lifetime annuities and can increase the entitlement to the Age Pension, particularly early in retirement."

The report concludes that the growing range of retirement income stream options provide retirees with new ways of managing the impact of inflation.

"It is important to generate an income stream that compensates for inflation, and this is more important than managing the real capital value. Innovations in recent years provide more products for retirees to generate income and has expanded the ways that retirees can manage inflation. This gives them a better chance to manage one of the three key risks in retirement: inflation," it says.

"Retirees can choose the type of inflation protection that they prefer, from none to a guaranteed CPI-linked option, to approaches that retain some market risks. This is in addition to the option to drawdown capital, adjusting for inflation as desired. It is also possible to use different approaches to inflation management across different components of the retirement income portfolio."

Read more: InflationRetirement IncomeChallengerAge PensionAaron MinneyAustralian Bureau of Statistics
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Budget deficit pressured by debt costs
RBA downplays exchange rate inflationary impacts
CPI rises despite Fed rate hikes
US state public pensions fragile: Report
Consumer confidence jitters abate
Fidante revamps brand, online offering
Cultiv8, Fidante launch agriculture, food tech fund
Small wins for some pensioners
AMP debuts hybrid retirement solution
Piecemeal super taxes won't fix budget deficit: FSC

Editor's Choice

Small wins for some pensioners

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:49PM
The Labor government has delivered small wins to pensioners in its Budget, but not all will reap the benefits.

Federal Budget is challenging: Economist

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:34PM
In an interview with Financial Standard, independent economist Chris Richardson said the Treasurer has two big and difficult problems on his hands, the first being gas prices and the other the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Government scraps legacy tax, super measures

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:19PM
A range of tax and superannuation changes that were announced by the previous government but never legislated have been scrapped by the Labor government.

Plans afoot to narrow gender pay gap

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:18PM
The government has announced a suite of measures aimed at narrowing the gender pay gap, including requiring the Fair Work Commission to consider gender equity when formulating minimum wages.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.