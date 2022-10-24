Retirees are silent casualties of inflation: Challenger

Inflation is posing a greater risk to Australian retirees than ever, necessitating the development of new approaches to manage retirement income threats, according to a Challenger report.

With retirees now living for about twice as long post-retirement, compared to the last major inflation crisis in the 1970s, the report's author, Challenger head of retirement income Aaron Minney says that many must now rethink their whole approach to wealth management.

"Given retirees have to make their money last, on average, for around 24 years compared to 13 years in the 1970s, finding a solution is critical to the health of the economy," Minney said.

The impact of inflation on a retiree's lifestyle can be dramatic, even with modest inflation. Unlike, accumulators who can still benefit from wages that are increasing (albeit often lagging inflation), a retiree doesn't have that protection.

Without a wage or salary increasing with inflation, retirees face additional risks to maintain their lifestyle, the report said.

"Even modest rates of inflation can hamper a retiree's lifestyle; with inflation of only 2% a year, one-quarter of the real value of the nominal income is lost after 14 years," the report illustrated.

Further, it highlighted that the risk from moderate inflation is stark, if the rate of inflation is sustained at just 5%, a rate well below the current 6.1% CPI estimate by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), retirees' nominal purchasing power will be halved over 14 years.

Therefore, older Australian need a different approach to managing inflation or risk a period of sustained wealth destruction, Minney said.

While targeting a higher expected return, or initial yield can help manage expected inflation, there's an additional challenge to manage inflation risk: what if inflation outcomes aren't what was expected?

"Everyone knows that there will be inflation, and while we might have an expectation of what it will be, no-one knows what it will be until it has occurred. Managing this takes more than just high expected returns, they might not be high enough," the report said.

So, in managing inflation risks to retiree's investments, the report prescribes an approach whereby investments benefit from higher inflation, adjusting through a linkage to CPI.

On investment options that could help combat inflation the report suggests options like short term CPI-linked bonds, real assets that have underlying cash flows, the Age Pension which has in-built inflation protection, and a traditional defined benefit pension.

Alternatively, the report recommended a guaranteed CPI-linked lifetime annuity that pays retirees an income stream for the rest of their life that adjusts in line with inflation changes.

Moreover, regarding lifetime annuities there's been an innovation to provide payments that increase in line with either an underlying diversified portfolio or a nominated basket of market indices.

"When the income stream is payable for the lifetime of the retiree and their access to capital is constrained appropriately then there can be a beneficial application of the means test rules for users of the innovative income streams," the report said.

"This provides the same treatment as guaranteed lifetime annuities and can increase the entitlement to the Age Pension, particularly early in retirement."

The report concludes that the growing range of retirement income stream options provide retirees with new ways of managing the impact of inflation.

"It is important to generate an income stream that compensates for inflation, and this is more important than managing the real capital value. Innovations in recent years provide more products for retirees to generate income and has expanded the ways that retirees can manage inflation. This gives them a better chance to manage one of the three key risks in retirement: inflation," it says.

"Retirees can choose the type of inflation protection that they prefer, from none to a guaranteed CPI-linked option, to approaches that retain some market risks. This is in addition to the option to drawdown capital, adjusting for inflation as desired. It is also possible to use different approaches to inflation management across different components of the retirement income portfolio."