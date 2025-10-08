Retail investors want true hedge fund exposure: Morningstar

Retail and financial adviser-led investors, who demand exposures to hedge funds, continue to face substantial hurdles and receive lower returns from similar strategies, according to Morningstar.

Retail investors see that hedge funds can truly diversify their portfolios amid rising inflation, higher interest rates and greater market dispersion and volatility. Morningstar found that many have turned to liquid and semi-liquid hedge fund options that offer lower minimums, simpler structures, transparent fees and daily liquidity.

"While these vehicles don't perfectly replicate traditional hedge funds and may deliver lower absolute returns, they still provide diversified, defensive exposure and potential sources of alpha. By considering strategy objectives and liquidity alongside personal risk tolerance, retail investors can thoughtfully include hedge funds as part of a broader portfolio," the analyst note read.

Barriers to entry remain significant for non-institutional investors. High minimum investments, eligibility restrictions requiring high-net-worth or institutional status, limited transparency, complex fee structures and liquidity constraints are some factors that deter retail investors from being fully invested in hedge funds.

"While many traditional hedge funds still carry these barriers, growth in liquid and semi-liquid alternatives, combined with strong demand for innovation, has prompted the industry to evolve, creating products that are more accessible, more liquid, and more cost-efficient for a broader investor base," Morningstar said.

Meanwhile, institutional investors' demand for hedge funds has rebounded in recent years.

The primary reason instos are turning to hedge funds, Morningstar found, is the heightened difficulty of achieving effective diversification in an environment where traditional stocks and bonds are increasingly moving in tandem.

"Empirical evidence shows a statistically significant relationship between inflation levels and the correlation between equity and bond returns. Put simply, this relationship is driven by shifting interest rate expectations," Morningstar said.

"Higher inflation typically leads to expectations of tighter monetary policy - including higher interest rates - which tends to be bearish for both bonds and growth equities, driving their returns in the same direction and increasing correlation."

Over the last 20 years, this correlation between bonds and equities often turned positive when inflation in advanced economies averaged above 2%.

"With this threshold expected to be breached over the next five years, investors may increasingly seek exposures with clearer and more-differentiated portfolio roles. Certain hedge fund classes targeting uncorrelated returns may provide more-reliable diversification benefits while also being less vulnerable to the erosive effects of inflation," the note said.