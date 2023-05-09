Rest to sell Endeavour stake

Rest to sell Endeavour stakeBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 9 MAY 2023 12:25PM
Rest will divest its 12.6% interest in Endeavour Energy to a fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management (Macquarie), already an investor in the company.
The industry super fund acquired its stake in Endeavour Energy in 2017, when the NSW government sold 50.4% of the company to a consortium comprising Macquarie, Rest, Canada's British Columbia Investment Management and Qatar Investment Authority. The NSW government retains 49.6% of the electricity distributor.
The sale price was not disclosed by Rest. At the time it acquired the stake, the NSW government gained $7.62 billion from the transaction.
Rest chief investment officer Andrew Lill said the sale is indicative of the fund's continued disciplined approach to differentiated portfolio construction.
"The sale of our stake in Endeavour Energy will deliver a substantial lift in value in comparison to when it was acquired six years ago and also more recent values," Lill said.
"This is a high-quality business, and the agreement strongly recognises this this quality. It's an asset in the portfolio that has been a materially positive contributor to growing our members' retirement savings through the cycle."
Lill said the sale will also allow Rest to recycle funds into new private market opportunities, particularly those that also support the energy transition for the Australian economy.
Already, the super fund has stated it has a long-term objective to achieve a net carbon zero footprint for the fund by 2050.
"Rest is committed to investing in next generation infrastructure, including the planned expansion of our portfolio of renewable assets through Rest's wholly owned Collgar Renewables platform," he said.
