Regulatory
Responsible lending laws to be revoked
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 25 SEP 2020   12:01PM

The government has announced a raft of reforms to reduce barriers to Australia's credit framework as a means to boost the economy.

The reforms will remove the responsible lending obligations from the National Consumer Credit Protection Act 2009 aiming to reduce the time and cost of credit assessments for both consumers and businesses.

In addition, the simplified access to credit will reduce red tape for consumers seeking credit, improve competition and provide easier access for small businesses to obtain credit.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the responsible lending framework is "overly prescriptive, complex and unnecessarily onerous on consumers."

As a result ASIC will no longer enforce the responsible lending laws for banks however, authorised deposit taking institutions (ADI) will continue to comply with APRA's lending standards which comprise of a sound credit assessment and approval criteria.

The government will adopt key elements of APRA's ADI lending standards and apply them to non-ADIs.

Other key elements of the reforms include allowing lenders to rely on the information provided by borrowers, replacing the current practice of 'lender beware' with a 'borrower responsibility' principle and removing the ambiguity of consumer lending laws to small business lending.

The Australian Banking Association chief executive Anna Bligh welcomes the changes.

"Australian banks understand their role in supporting customers and rebuilding the economy. Ensuring the flow of credit to families and businesses, with the right customer protections, is paramount," she said.

The Customer Owned Banking Association chief executive Michael Lawrence agrees: "Customer owned banking institutions have always been responsible lenders - putting our customers first is part of our DNA. We certainly don't need prescriptive and complex laws to make sure that we lend responsibly."

Despite the removal of responsible lending obligations, small amount credit contracts and consumer leases which are typically accessed by vulnerable Australians and are more costly will face stricter obligations.

The government has also introduced protection measures for consumers from debt management firms as they will have to obtain an Australian credit licence when they are being paid by consumers to represent them in disputes with creditors.

Consumer finance advocates slam the removal of the responsible lending laws saying it will cause harm to people and the economy.

Financial Rights Legal Centre chief executive Karen Cox said that Australians have too much debt right now and not enough income.

"The government's solution is to take on more debt with fewer protections. Unsustainable debt hurts real people and is a short-sighted fix for a flailing economy," she said.

"Watering down credit protections will leave individuals and families at severe risk of being pushed into credit arrangements that will hurt in the long term.

Consumer Action chief executive Gerard Brody agrees: "Leaving people with more debt they can afford is no way out of an economic crisis. Pushing too much credit that people can't afford to repay creates hardship, stress, anxiety for individuals and families."

