Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Regulators sound alarm on cybersecurity, fraud in super

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 24 FEB 2023   11:59AM

At the annual Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia conference, financial services regulators detailed their top priorities, including cybersecurity threats and fraud in the super industry.

At the ASFA conference, financial services regulators detailed their top priorities, including cybersecurity threats and fraud in the super industry.

APRA general manager Katrina Ellis said APRA is concerned about the increasing risk to the super industry from cyber breaches and fraud.

"Luckily there hasn't been a material cyber incident in super so far; but our work highlights the need for a broad uplift in cyber risk management," Ellis says.

To address these concerns, APRA is conducting independent assessments of entities across all industries under Prudential Standard CPS 234 Information Security.

"Our intention is that all APRA regulated super funds will be assessed in 2023," Ellis says.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

Additionally, APRA is chairing a working group on fraud risk within the super industry stewardship group that's overseen by the ATO.

Cyber and fraud aside, APRA is pushing for improvements in member outcomes and has been consulting on enhancements to its prudential standard on strategic planning.

As economic conditions worsen, APRA is also focused on ensuring the industry remains strong and resilient. Accordingly, the regulator has implemented enhancements to investment governance prudential standards, which include evaluations of stress testing and liquidity management practices, Ellis says.

Further, the regulator is monitoring fund underperformance. While most of the focus has been on MySuper products, following the Your Future, Your Super review, APRA will be prepared for an iteration of the performance test for choice products in 2023, Ellis adds.

Meanwhile, ASIC commissioner Danielle Press similarly emphasised the need for stronger cybersecurity measures in the financial services sector.

"The area we're most focused on over the next 12 months from a superannuation perspective is about how trustees are dealing with their members; our work is a very strong focus on those interactions members have with a fund," Press said.

"It's critically important that you can balance access to information and ease of use, while ensuring members are protected. That's a hard balance, particularly when you think about access to funds paying out death benefits; we're seeing a lot of noise starting to come up about how quickly or not quickly we're paying out death benefits, and rollovers in this industry."

During a review of internal dispute resolution data, APRA found 20% of funds are not meeting their statutory obligations, this needs improvement, Press said. Additionally, APRA noted that many funds are not conducting a root cause analysis of complaints to identify systemic issues and improve member treatment in the future.

Press went on to say that APRA's message is clear: how funds treat their members matters. The credibility of the system is essential, and the regulator is working with funds to improve standards and provide better service to members, she added.

Read more: APRAAssociation of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaKatrina EllisDanielle PressASFAMySuperASIC
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CBA Group Super pursues merger with ART
Industry fund joins the million-member club
APRA outlines 2023 super priorities
Zurich wins group insurance mandate
The great super cover up is over: Bragg
APRA restructures, appoints new executive directors
Another Diversa offering bites the dust
Adviser sentenced over accessing client accounts
Unlicensed investor pleads guilty to fraud charges
The unprecedented economic forces shaping the world

Editor's Choice

TelstraSuper names financial advice lead

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:48PM
Melinda Huggins is the new executive general manager of TelstraSuper's financial planning arm.

NGS Super taps Robeco for major equities mandate

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   12:10PM
The new low-carbon, enhanced indexing mandate will see Robeco responsible for more than 20% of the super fund's international equities investments.

Regulators sound alarm on cybersecurity, fraud in super

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   11:59AM
At the annual Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia conference, financial services regulators detailed their top priorities, including cybersecurity threats and fraud in the super industry.

New head of private debt at QIC

ELIZABETH FRY  |   10:57AM
The Queensland government investor has recruited Simon La Greca as global head of private debt, replacing Andrew Jones who stepped down from the role this month.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Pease

GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY
RUSSELL INVESTMENT GROUP
Andrew Pease has come a long way from his quiet hometown on the Bass Strait. One thing that has stayed with him throughout his impressive career in financial services is his down to earth nature. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.