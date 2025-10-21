Regal, Merricks invest $400m in South Australian infrastructure

Regal Partners and its subsidiary Merricks Capital will invest $400 million in the South Australian real estate market.

The investment will be used to develop Market Square, a landmark area sitting alongside the Adelaide Central Market.

Regal chief investment officer of income strategies Adrian Redlich said the investment demonstrates its commitment to financing high-quality, hard asset backed developments that deliver both community and economic benefits.

"While other credit funds and international capital sources are focused on Sydney and Melbourne, as a 100% locally owned fund manager, we are focused on finding the best risk-adjusted returns for our investors, irrespective of geography," he added.

Market Square will include a hotel, 234 premium residential apartments, a new office precinct, retail and hospitality offerings, as well as public parking facilities. It is developed by ICD Property as a joint venture with the City of Adelaide, and Merricks Capital will arrange for senior debt funding.

ICD Property chief executive Matt Khoo said: "Market Square is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the heart of Adelaide. To have Merricks Capital join us as financier significantly strengthens this project."

Regal is emerging as a significant investor in South Australia, having invested more than $800 million across commercial real estate, agriculture and farmland, water, infrastructure and resources. Earlier this year Regal acquired Mayfair Hotel in Adelaide for $75 million in partnership with Ark Capital Partners, in which it recently took a stake of 50%.

Research by Regal found that over the past year South Australia, and Adelaide in particular, performed very strongly on a per capita basis. Redlich said there is a demand for multi-strategy income products in the face of ongoing inflation locally and geopolitical uncertainty globally.

"Over the past 12 months we have looked at more than 500 credit investment opportunities. With continued dislocation across banks, listed real estate, infrastructure, farmland and resources, the demand for private capital has never been higher, and Regal's strong balance sheet means we have ample capacity to service this demand," Redlich said.

Regal Partners reported its 12-month net inflows as of June 2025 achieved a record of $1.9 billion, up 120% on the prior corresponding period.