Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Regal, Merricks invest $400m in South Australian infrastructure

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  TUESDAY, 21 OCT 2025   12:01PM

Regal Partners and its subsidiary Merricks Capital will invest $400 million in the South Australian real estate market.

The investment will be used to develop Market Square, a landmark area sitting alongside the Adelaide Central Market.

Regal chief investment officer of income strategies Adrian Redlich said the investment demonstrates its commitment to financing high-quality, hard asset backed developments that deliver both community and economic benefits.

"While other credit funds and international capital sources are focused on Sydney and Melbourne, as a 100% locally owned fund manager, we are focused on finding the best risk-adjusted returns for our investors, irrespective of geography," he added.

Market Square will include a hotel, 234 premium residential apartments, a new office precinct, retail and hospitality offerings, as well as public parking facilities. It is developed by ICD Property as a joint venture with the City of Adelaide, and Merricks Capital will arrange for senior debt funding.

ICD Property chief executive Matt Khoo said: "Market Square is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the heart of Adelaide. To have Merricks Capital join us as financier significantly strengthens this project."

Regal is emerging as a significant investor in South Australia, having invested more than $800 million across commercial real estate, agriculture and farmland, water, infrastructure and resources. Earlier this year Regal acquired Mayfair Hotel in Adelaide for $75 million in partnership with Ark Capital Partners, in which it recently took a stake of 50%.

Research by Regal found that over the past year South Australia, and Adelaide in particular, performed very strongly on a per capita basis. Redlich said there is a demand for multi-strategy income products in the face of ongoing inflation locally and geopolitical uncertainty globally.

"Over the past 12 months we have looked at more than 500 credit investment opportunities. With continued dislocation across banks, listed real estate, infrastructure, farmland and resources, the demand for private capital has never been higher, and Regal's strong balance sheet means we have ample capacity to service this demand," Redlich said.

Regal Partners reported its 12-month net inflows as of June 2025 achieved a record of $1.9 billion, up 120% on the prior corresponding period.

Read more: South AustraliaAdelaideMerricks CapitalRegal PartnersMarket SquareICD PropertyAdelaide Central MarketAdrian RedlichArk Capital PartnersMatt KhooMayfair HotelMelbourneSydney
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Why mid-sized super funds still matter: Farrar
APRA flags growing trustee complacency on retirement strategies
ECP names new partner
AXA IM Alts expands affordable housing strategy
Regal sees inflows rise 120% to $1.9bn
VG1 replaces investment manager, books massive loss
Regal assets hit $18bn
Regal Partners adds to stable, plans hotels strategy
Rest appoints chief member officer
Regal Partners charts US expansion

Editor's Choice

Acenda confirms leadership team

MATTHEW WAI
Acenda Group has assembled its leadership team, to be effective upon completion of the merger between MLC Life and Resolution Life Australasia at the end of the month

Rest injects more into $1.2bn Fidelity climate fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Fidelity reached final close of its Real Estate Logistics Impact Climate Solutions Fund (LOGICs), raising a further $634 million from several institutions including Rest.

Capital Group takes stake in Qualitas

KARREN VERGARA
Capital Group has acquired a substantial stake in Qualitas, taking over co-founder Andrew Schwartz's 15.1 million shares for about $52.9 million.

First Guardian shaves $286m off Praemium FUA

MATTHEW WAI
Praemium has calculated the impact of its exposure to the First Guardian collapse, reducing its total funds under administration (FUA) by close to $300 million.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media