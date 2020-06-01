Recruitment lifts as economy reopens

Job ad volumes in banking and finance are up 17% since their COVID-19 lows, with sentiment improving as the Australian economy gradually reopens.

That's according to recruitment firm Kaizen Recruitment, who said there has been a backlog of roles building during the crisis.

"There is a consensus that companies need to recruit, and recruit fast," Kaizen director Matt McGilton told Financial Standard.

"While the last three months has seen recruitment slow, there has been a backlog of work and employers are still looking for talent."

Across both clients and competitors, McGilton said he had seen an increase in optimism and activity - as businesses work towards the new post-pandemic normal.

Over the last two to three weeks, there has been genuine and real engagement from clients on recruitment, he said..

In a survey of 100 clients, McGilton found that 76% were currently looking for talent and wanting to hire.

It comes as Seek publishes its monthly employment trends report, finding ad volumes in banking and finance increased by 14.8% in the fortnight ending May 17.

"It is important to remember that these figures are a long way shy of the pre-COVID volumes and there is a long road ahead," Seek Australia and New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks said.

"There are some promising signs with all states and territories showing an increase in job ad volumes compared to April, suggesting we have turned a corner as long as we do not see a return of restrictions or a further outbreak."

Although job losses in the financial services sector have been minimal, some contractors and sales staff had been impacted by the crisis, McGilton said.

"Some people's contracts haven't been renewed and unfortunately some business development managers have been impacted, but we have not seen any cuts to salary or opportunistic hiring where companies try to undercut staff," he said.

While there has been an obvious decline in recruitment in financial services during the COVID-19 crisis as companies put hiring on hold, it is reassuring to see a slight uptrend, McGilton added.

