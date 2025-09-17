RBA's Hauser warns super funds of $1tn FX risk

Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor Andrew Hauser has issued a stark warning about the superannuation sector's growing foreign currency exposure, which he said is tipped to reach $1 trillion in value over the next decade.

Hauser noted Australian super funds are investing an "ever-increasing" amount overseas.

"Australian retirement savings are the fourth largest in the world, with assets equivalent to around 150% of Australian GDP, half of which are offshore. And that is set to grow further: within a decade the sector will be the second largest globally, with assets rising to around 180% of GDP, and an overseas portfolio share approaching three-quarters," he said.

"All of this may be great news for Australian dollar volumes. But it also puts us bang at the heart of a quite exceptional period of uncertainty about the future direction of the global economic and financial system."

Hauser said while Australian investors have always looked overseas for diversification, and to access a larger pool of opportunity, they have typically taken only modest levels of protection against FX movements on their riskier overseas asset holdings.

"The superannuation sector as a whole is estimated to hedge only around one-fifth of the value of its overseas listed equity positions," Hauser noted.

He added that institutional investors should not be complacent about the scope for a more "material regime shift" over time.

"Uncertainty remains elevated, and we are yet to see the full economic implications of the changes to US tariffs play out. It is encouraging therefore that many super funds are strengthening their capacity to think through and manage FX and other liquidity risks," he said.

"That also matters because, even if super funds' average hedge ratios change little in the near term, the size of the market-wide FX hedge book is set to grow significantly over longer horizons.

"The structural trend towards growing super fund balances, much of which will have to be invested overseas, makes it ever more important that super funds in particular scale up their risk management and scenario planning capacity."

Hauser said there is also a growing challenge in protecting super funds' offshore investments in the face of a rising Australian dollar.

"It is likely that super funds will have to extend and diversify their pool of hedge providers over time to avoid hitting concentration limits. They may also be asked to meet increased margining and collateral requirements on their hedging positions," he said.

"Many super funds are already thinking hard about what these changes could mean for their future liquidity management. One aspect is ensuring they have sufficient resources to meet potential short-run liquidity needs - for example, to cover increased replacement costs for maturing FX hedges if the Australian dollar depreciates.

"Those potential liquidity needs appear manageable today under most scenarios. But they will grow over time as the hedge book increases in size."