Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

RBA's Hauser warns super funds of $1tn FX risk

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 SEP 2025   12:17PM

Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor Andrew Hauser has issued a stark warning about the superannuation sector's growing foreign currency exposure, which he said is tipped to reach $1 trillion in value over the next decade.

Hauser noted Australian super funds are investing an "ever-increasing" amount overseas.

"Australian retirement savings are the fourth largest in the world, with assets equivalent to around 150% of Australian GDP, half of which are offshore. And that is set to grow further: within a decade the sector will be the second largest globally, with assets rising to around 180% of GDP, and an overseas portfolio share approaching three-quarters," he said.

"All of this may be great news for Australian dollar volumes. But it also puts us bang at the heart of a quite exceptional period of uncertainty about the future direction of the global economic and financial system."

Hauser said while Australian investors have always looked overseas for diversification, and to access a larger pool of opportunity, they have typically taken only modest levels of protection against FX movements on their riskier overseas asset holdings.

"The superannuation sector as a whole is estimated to hedge only around one-fifth of the value of its overseas listed equity positions," Hauser noted.

He added that institutional investors should not be complacent about the scope for a more "material regime shift" over time.

"Uncertainty remains elevated, and we are yet to see the full economic implications of the changes to US tariffs play out. It is encouraging therefore that many super funds are strengthening their capacity to think through and manage FX and other liquidity risks," he said.

"That also matters because, even if super funds' average hedge ratios change little in the near term, the size of the market-wide FX hedge book is set to grow significantly over longer horizons.

"The structural trend towards growing super fund balances, much of which will have to be invested overseas, makes it ever more important that super funds in particular scale up their risk management and scenario planning capacity."

Hauser said there is also a growing challenge in protecting super funds' offshore investments in the face of a rising Australian dollar.

"It is likely that super funds will have to extend and diversify their pool of hedge providers over time to avoid hitting concentration limits. They may also be asked to meet increased margining and collateral requirements on their hedging positions," he said.

"Many super funds are already thinking hard about what these changes could mean for their future liquidity management. One aspect is ensuring they have sufficient resources to meet potential short-run liquidity needs - for example, to cover increased replacement costs for maturing FX hedges if the Australian dollar depreciates.

"Those potential liquidity needs appear manageable today under most scenarios. But they will grow over time as the hedge book increases in size."

Read more: Andrew HauserReserve Bank of Australia
VIEW COMMENT (1)

Related News

Brighter Super investments chief to step down
Former staffer sues ASX, Lofthouse over bullying
RBA 'alert' to impact of tech on the economy: Bullock
Australian economy 'stronger than expected'
Inflation hits highest level in over a year
CBA appoints head of Australian economics
Unemployment falls, more women enter the workforce
RBA cuts rates, experts debate next moves
RBA cut 'highly likely', but caution remains
Chalmers unveils Economic Reform Roundtable agenda

Editor's Choice

Zenith reaffirms Metrics ratings amid doubts

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:36PM
Zenith Investment Partners has reaffirmed all ratings for Metrics Credit Partners' funds following the recent downgrades by another research house.

RBA's Hauser warns super funds of $1tn FX risk

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:17PM
Reserve Bank of Australia deputy governor Andrew Hauser said super funds must adapt to manage their growing foreign exchange exposures.

Rest invests $390m in US REIT

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:22PM
The $100 billion superannuation fund has contributed $390 million as part of a co-investment with funds managed by Blue Owl Capital.

Private markets, asset class correlations upending 60-40 portfolio

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
The rise of private markets and increasing intra- and inter-fund correlation among asset classes should prompt financial advisers to rethink the traditional 60-40 portfolio.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

SEP
22

Berkshire Global Advisors M&A Symposium 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media