QSuper unveils retirement income product

QSuper has officially launched its new product to meet the increasing demand for guaranteed retirement income well ahead of the federal government's mandate.

Lifetime Pension provides tax-free fortnightly payments for members aged between 60 and 80 for the rest of their lives.

The product provides an additional layer of income for retirees and 60% of it will be counted towards asset and income tests. It also has a spouse-protection option and binding death benefit nominations.

A minimum of $10,000 is needed to purchase Lifetime Pension. At 60 years old, an annual payment amount at commencement for every $100,000 for example, will pay $6164 (singles) and $5707 (spouse protection).

The first-year payment amount will be pro-rated according to when the product was purchased and the member's exact age in days at the time of commencement.

It is also subject to any annual adjustment that will occur on July 1 each year, based on the asset pool's financial results (which includes investment returns, the mortality experience of the pool, timing, and fees and costs), invested in QSuper's balanced option.

Chief of member experience Jason Murray commented that Lifetime Pension meets the challenge set out in the federal government's Retirement Income Review, which is developing products that allow retirees to spend their superannuation with confidence.

"The review has rightly called out the need for such products and we're pleased to be the first major superannuation fund to meet it. Our product is designed to provide retirees with more income in retirement and the confidence that they will have income for life," he said.

Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg is putting the pressure on super funds to meet the growing demand for these types of products that address retirees' long-term financial needs.

The Retirement Income Covenant was introduced in the 2018-19 Budget but has been delayed significantly.

It is due to take effect in mid-2022 as championed by Frydenberg, who pressed for the need of retirement income products following the release of the Retirement Income Review.