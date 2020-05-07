NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
QSuper not to appeal AFCA win
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAY 2020   12:36PM

The $110 billion superannuation fund has decided to not appeal a Federal Court order upholding an AFCA decision but says it creates further obligations for superannuation trustees.

In April, QSuper's board appealed unsuccessfully to the Federal Court about an AFCA decision asking the fund to refund a member extra premiums, Financial Standard first reported. As a part of its appeal, QSuper had challenged AFCA's jurisdiction over the matter.

The fund yesterday said it had decided not to appeal to High Court after considering the best interests of its membership.

However, it said it is concerned of extra obligations for superannuation trustees arising from the case.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

"QSuper is concerned that the decision creates further obligations on superannuation trustees already compliant with laws regulated by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) and the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA)," the fund said.

"With this issue now resolved, QSuper is looking forward to working constructively with AFCA to ensure that member issues are fairly and equitably resolved as quickly as possible," QSuper chief executive Mike Pennisi said.

The matter relates to QSuper member Tommy Lam, who last year successfully complained to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) that he was entitled to a refund on overpaid premiums from QSuper for about two and a half years because he had been eligible for lower "professional" occupational rates that the fund introduced on 1 July 2016.

QSuper refused to refund Lam, saying on 27 May 2016, it sent Lam sufficient information to allow him to apply for changes to his insurance cover and qualify for a reduced premium. On 1 August 2019, AFCA decided the complaint in favour of Lam.

QSuper appealed against the AFCA decision in Federal Court on the grounds that: AFCA in the case had impermissibly exercised the judicial power of the Commonwealth, and that AFCA's decision had involved an error of law if it was authorised to make the decision.

The court, in April, dismissed QSuper's appeal and ordered it to pay costs.

However, it gave it leave to come back with additional grounds (against which the fund decided today), and also said the fund had not breached its disclosure obligations.

Read more: AFCAQSuperFederal Court
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
QSuper board takes AFCA decision to court
AFCA extends complaints response time
MLC Life executive joins AFCA
Queensland funds delay merger
Court restricts Mayfair advertising
ASIC winds up three financial services companies
ASIC cancels slew of AFSLs
AFCA updates approach amid COVID-19 crisis
Volatility hits super funds
Latest data reveals super admin problem
Editor's Choice
Software provider launches ERS tech solution
ALLY SELBY
Bravura has launched a new technology solution that will enable its clients to better manage early release requests.
Industry fund swaps insurers
KANIKA SOOD
An industry fund is moving from MLC Life to OnePath as its life insurer effective July 1 and has notified members of changes to its offering.
No change of mind for ERS
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:25PM
The Australian Taxation Office has said members who change their mind over the Early Release Super scheme will not be able to withdraw their applications.
ASX appoints compliance chief
ALLY SELBY  |   11:54AM
The ASX has appointed a new chief compliance officer, as the incumbent prepares to step down after a decade in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something sjBNXfgC