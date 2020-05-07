QSuper not to appeal AFCA win

The $110 billion superannuation fund has decided to not appeal a Federal Court order upholding an AFCA decision but says it creates further obligations for superannuation trustees.

In April, QSuper's board appealed unsuccessfully to the Federal Court about an AFCA decision asking the fund to refund a member extra premiums, Financial Standard first reported. As a part of its appeal, QSuper had challenged AFCA's jurisdiction over the matter.

The fund yesterday said it had decided not to appeal to High Court after considering the best interests of its membership.

However, it said it is concerned of extra obligations for superannuation trustees arising from the case.

"QSuper is concerned that the decision creates further obligations on superannuation trustees already compliant with laws regulated by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) and the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA)," the fund said.

"With this issue now resolved, QSuper is looking forward to working constructively with AFCA to ensure that member issues are fairly and equitably resolved as quickly as possible," QSuper chief executive Mike Pennisi said.

The matter relates to QSuper member Tommy Lam, who last year successfully complained to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) that he was entitled to a refund on overpaid premiums from QSuper for about two and a half years because he had been eligible for lower "professional" occupational rates that the fund introduced on 1 July 2016.

QSuper refused to refund Lam, saying on 27 May 2016, it sent Lam sufficient information to allow him to apply for changes to his insurance cover and qualify for a reduced premium. On 1 August 2019, AFCA decided the complaint in favour of Lam.

QSuper appealed against the AFCA decision in Federal Court on the grounds that: AFCA in the case had impermissibly exercised the judicial power of the Commonwealth, and that AFCA's decision had involved an error of law if it was authorised to make the decision.

The court, in April, dismissed QSuper's appeal and ordered it to pay costs.

However, it gave it leave to come back with additional grounds (against which the fund decided today), and also said the fund had not breached its disclosure obligations.