QSuper board takes AFCA decision to court

QSuper has appealed against an AFCA decision favouring a member complaint seeking a refund on insurance premiums in the Federal Court.

QSuper member Tommy Lam last year successfully complained to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) that he was entitled to a refund on overpaid premiums for about two and a half years because he had been eligible for lower "professional" occupational rates that the fund introduced on 1 July 2016.

QSuper refused to refund Lam, saying on 27 May 2016, it sent Lam sufficient information to allow him to apply for changes to his insurance cover and qualify for a reduced premium. On 1 August 2019, AFCA decided the complaint in favour of Lam.

QSuper appealed against the AFCA decision in Federal Court on the grounds that: AFCA in the case had impermissibly exercised the judicial power of the Commonwealth, and that AFCA's decision had involved an error of law if it was authorised to make the decision.

The court, last Thursday, dismissed QSuper's appeal and ordered it to pay costs. However, it gave it leave to come back with additional grounds, and also said the fund had not breached its disclosure obligations.

"QSuper is considering the Federal Court judgement and the appropriate next steps. The member who took the original action has been credited with the amount AFCA found he was entitled to and has not borne the costs of this action," a spokesperson for the fund said.

"One of the main points of concern for QSuper in this action was to clarify the position in relation to QSuper's compliance with disclosure obligations. QSuper welcomes the confirmation in the decision that AFCA and the Federal Court did not find that QSuper failed to satisfy its statutory disclosure obligations. QSuper is further analysing the other aspects of the decision."

According to court documents: "The central issue in this appeal initially appeared to be whether AFCA's decision was invalid because the powers purportedly exercised by it under s 1055 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (CA) contravened Ch III of the Commonwealth of Australia Constitution Act 1901 (Cth) (the Constitution) by conferring the judicial power of the Commonwealth on a non-judicial body."

"However, QSuper clarified its primary position in its written submissions in reply to those of the intervener, the Attorney-General (Cth), saying that it did not assert CA s 1055 was invalid, but merely that, in this case, AFCA impermissibly exercised the judicial power of the Commonwealth."

The court said the above response tended to obscure more than it revealed, and it was unclear whether the applicant's position was that AFCA's decision was or was not within the scope of CA s1055.

"If the former, the Constitutional issue would necessarily be raised. If the latter, the question was merely one of the construction of the scope of that section," it said.

QSuper also made an alternative argument that if AFCA was authorised to make the decision, the decision involved an error of law - namely that in making a determination about the adequacy of disclosure under CA s1017B(4), it applied an incorrect test - which this Court is entitled to, and should, review.

"However, an essential foundation of QSuper's initial two grounds of appeal is that AFCA made a decision which determined that the notice issued by QSuper did not comply with CA s1017B(4), which required it to provide Dr Lam with information that was reasonably necessary for him to understand the nature and effect of any proposed changes to his insurance cover," the court said.

"As appears from the discussion below, that foundational premise was not established and, for that reason, those two grounds of appeal must fail. Even if the necessary premise had been established, the appeal would otherwise fail."

"During the appeal QSuper sought to raise an additional ground which was factually inconsistent with the first two grounds, namely that if AFCA did not in fact consider CA s1017B(4), it erred in so doing."

The court determined there was no merit in that ground either.