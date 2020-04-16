NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
QSuper board takes AFCA decision to court
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 16 APR 2020   12:39PM

QSuper has appealed against an AFCA decision favouring a member complaint seeking a refund on insurance premiums in the Federal Court.

QSuper member Tommy Lam last year successfully complained to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) that he was entitled to a refund on overpaid premiums for about two and a half years because he had been eligible for lower "professional" occupational rates that the fund introduced on 1 July 2016.

QSuper refused to refund Lam, saying on 27 May 2016, it sent Lam sufficient information to allow him to apply for changes to his insurance cover and qualify for a reduced premium. On 1 August 2019, AFCA decided the complaint in favour of Lam.

QSuper appealed against the AFCA decision in Federal Court on the grounds that: AFCA in the case had impermissibly exercised the judicial power of the Commonwealth, and that AFCA's decision had involved an error of law if it was authorised to make the decision.

The court, last Thursday, dismissed QSuper's appeal and ordered it to pay costs. However, it gave it leave to come back with additional grounds, and also said the fund had not breached its disclosure obligations.

"QSuper is considering the Federal Court judgement and the appropriate next steps. The member who took the original action has been credited with the amount AFCA found he was entitled to and has not borne the costs of this action," a spokesperson for the fund said.

"One of the main points of concern for QSuper in this action was to clarify the position in relation to QSuper's compliance with disclosure obligations. QSuper welcomes the confirmation in the decision that AFCA and the Federal Court did not find that QSuper failed to satisfy its statutory disclosure obligations. QSuper is further analysing the other aspects of the decision."

According to court documents: "The central issue in this appeal initially appeared to be whether AFCA's decision was invalid because the powers purportedly exercised by it under s 1055 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (CA) contravened Ch III of the Commonwealth of Australia Constitution Act 1901 (Cth) (the Constitution) by conferring the judicial power of the Commonwealth on a non-judicial body."

"However, QSuper clarified its primary position in its written submissions in reply to those of the intervener, the Attorney-General (Cth), saying that it did not assert CA s 1055 was invalid, but merely that, in this case, AFCA impermissibly exercised the judicial power of the Commonwealth."

The court said the above response tended to obscure more than it revealed, and it was unclear whether the applicant's position was that AFCA's decision was or was not within the scope of CA s1055.

"If the former, the Constitutional issue would necessarily be raised. If the latter, the question was merely one of the construction of the scope of that section," it said.

QSuper also made an alternative argument that if AFCA was authorised to make the decision, the decision involved an error of law - namely that in making a determination about the adequacy of disclosure under CA s1017B(4), it applied an incorrect test - which this Court is entitled to, and should, review.

"However, an essential foundation of QSuper's initial two grounds of appeal is that AFCA made a decision which determined that the notice issued by QSuper did not comply with CA s1017B(4), which required it to provide Dr Lam with information that was reasonably necessary for him to understand the nature and effect of any proposed changes to his insurance cover," the court said.

"As appears from the discussion below, that foundational premise was not established and, for that reason, those two grounds of appeal must fail. Even if the necessary premise had been established, the appeal would otherwise fail."

"During the appeal QSuper sought to raise an additional ground which was factually inconsistent with the first two grounds, namely that if AFCA did not in fact consider CA s1017B(4), it erred in so doing."

The court determined there was no merit in that ground either.

Read more: QSuperAustralian Financial Complaints Authority
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AFCA extends complaints response time
AFCA updates approach amid COVID-19 crisis
Volatility hits super funds
Latest data reveals super admin problem
Advice complaints low: AFCA
FSC calls for CSLR claims cap
QSuper member drags board to court, loses
Separate advice and product: AIOFP
Super fund grows US real estate assets
NAB revamps superannuation trustee board
Editor's Choice
Major regulatory efforts delayed
HARRISON WORLEY
ASIC has been forced to delay several major pieces of its regulatory workload in order to effectively deal with the challenges of COVID-19.
Former Wallaby banned
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Simon Poidevin has been banned from financial services for five years, with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal upholding ASIC's action.
Ausbil promotes from within
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Aussie equities manager Ausbil has made two key appointments, promoting from within on both occasions.
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
ELIZA BAVIN
To protect and grow wealth investors need to carefully monitor other major factors, not just COVID-19, according to deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something dqPoRPoa