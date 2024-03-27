Newspaper icon
QMV Legal folds, managing partner to launch new firm

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 MAR 2024   12:32PM

Novigi will wind up QMV Legal as its managing partner Jonathan Steffanoni embarks on launching a new specialist superannuation law firm.

QMV Legal will fold on April 26, shortly after Novigi acquired the QMV Solutions business on February 1.

"Novigi and I both view the separation of legal and technology businesses as the right path to offer the best future for our clients, allowing both organisations to focus on different core areas of expertise," Steffanoni said.

"QMV Legal was established in 2019 to provide legal advice from a perspective that is closely placed to the business operations of superannuation trustees. We are grateful to have advised clients on a broad range of matters, including successor fund transfers, regulatory change and investigations, and material service provider contracts."

Melbourne-based QMV Legal also comprises senior regulatory consultant Jessica Pomeroy.

Steffanoni will launch a new independent business that remains focused on providing legal, risk, and compliance advice to trustees of APRA-regulated superannuation funds.

Novigi chief executive Ash Priest said: "QMV Legal has made a significant impact, however a law offering is not quite a natural fit or aligned to our role as the data and technology partner to the superannuation and wealth sector in Australia. After careful review and in collaboration with the QMV Legal senior team, we have mutually agreed that the best option is to close QMV Legal."

Novigi delivers data and technology services to financial services companies including Mercer, Link, and Vanguard Super.

QMV Solutions is a complementary business that will deepen its ties to the superannuation, wealth management and related technology sectors as Australia's pool of super savings grows, Priest said at the time.

Novigi will engage Steffanoni's new firm "on a strategic retainer to support our team and clients in the regulatory and legal domains," he added.

