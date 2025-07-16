Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

QIC to sell partial stake in US renewable energy financing platform

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 JUL 2025   12:52PM

Canadian pension fund La Caisse will acquire a stake in the QIC-backed Renewa, a renewable energy land financing company located in the US, for US$200 million ($307m).

QIC acquired 100% ownership of Renewa in 2022.

Texas-based Renewa operates as a platform providing long-term capital solutions to landowners and renewable energy project developers. Its portfolio comprises more than 75 operators across 30 states in the US, expanding from just 16 in four states just over three years ago.

According to estimates, more than 20 million acres of land in the US will be needed to accommodate the solar, wind, and energy storage facilities to modernise the nation's energy infrastructure and enhance energy independence, QIC said, presenting surging potential for the sector.

Renewa currently owns land or holds a ground lease for more than 140 major clean energy assets, with these projects representing about 26 giga watts (GW) of renewable energy.

It has grown substantially since QIC's acquisition, now supporting renowned renewable developers Acciona Energy North America, AES, Deriva Energy, Enbridge, Enel Green Power North America, Invenergy, Lightsource bp, Pattern Energy, SB Energy, Strata Clean Energy, Swift Current Energy, and Total Energies.

La Caisse's commitment brings total secured funding to US$750 million ($1.1bn) since Renewa's inception, QIC added.

QIC Infrastructure partner Arash Shojaie said the organisation is pleased to welcome like-minded partners like La Caisse.

"We take great pride in Renewa's unique approach: financing the energy transition from the ground up," Shojaie said.

Renewa co-founders and co-chief executives Gage Mooring and Stephen Lee said: "With QIC and La Caisse, we have invaluable partners who understand that access to land and innovative capital solutions for landowners and developers are essential to making renewable energy growth possible."

"We look forward to working together to further expand our footprint across North America and build a more resilient energy future."

La Caisse executive vice president and head of infrastructure Emmanuel Jaclot added: "QIC-backed Renewa is unlocking a critical piece of the renewable energy puzzle: access to land. Given the scale and reach of our global renewable energy projects, we see opportunities with their model."

"With this investment from our sustainable land management strategy, we hope to accelerate the development of key infrastructure while safeguarding ecosystems and managing local stakeholders."

Read more: RenewaQICLa CaisseAcciona Energy North AmericaArash ShojaieDeriva EnergyEmmanuel JaclotEnbridgeEnel Green Power North AmericaGage MooringInvenergyLightsourcePattern EnergyQIC InfrastructureSB EnergyStephen LeeStrata Clean EnergySwift Current EnergyTotal Energies
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

QIC offloads Victorian shopping centre for $440m
European property draws interest from HESTA
QIC completes equity raise, refinancing for energy platform
Commodities 'crucial' for portfolio resilience: QIC
QIC puts money into US aviation infrastructure
CIM Group appoints head of APAC
Apollo scoops up Argo Infrastructure Partners
TCorp returns 7%, AUM hits $110bn
QIC backs Virescent Ventures
Former Frontier alts head joins Evergreen

Editor's Choice

Commonwealth Super awards sustainable credit mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation (CSC) is the seed investor in two new sustainable credit funds from UK-based manager Osmosis Investment Management.

IFS recovers $226m in unpaid super

MATTHEW WAI
Industry Fund Services (IFS) has collected more than $226 million of unpaid superannuation in the previous financial year, bringing its total recoveries to over $2 billion to date.

QIC to sell partial stake in US renewable energy financing platform

MATTHEW WAI
Canadian pension fund La Caisse will acquire a stake in the QIC-backed Renewa, a renewable energy land financing company located in the US, for US$200 million ($307m).

Missing personal information can boost retirement income: Vanguard

KARREN VERGARA
Considering personal and financial circumstances for retirees could increase their retirement incomes between 3% and 51%, according to a new Vanguard study.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Burke

John Burke

GLOBAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
BENNELONG FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD
Bennelong Funds Management is like a mainline into the jugular of Australia's financial advice sector, with more than 6500 advisers channelling capital to its funds. But its global chief executive John Burke says the job's not done yet. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media