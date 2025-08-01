Productivity Commission recommends corporate tax cut

A new Productivity Commission (PC) proposal suggests slashing Australia's company tax rate would boost GDP by $14 billion with no net cost to the Budget over the medium term.

Draft recommendations in its interim report, Creating a more dynamic and resilient economy, would see the company tax rate fall by up to 10% for businesses with revenue under $1 billion, which it said would lift business investment and productivity growth.

The PC report said lower company tax rates were likely to attract more overseas firms to invest in Australia, help people start and grow businesses, and strengthen the ability of smaller Australian firms, which contribute the bulk of capital investment, to compete with larger ones.

Under the recommendations, the cuts would be coupled with a new 5% net cashflow tax that supports companies' capital expenditure by allowing them to immediately deduct the full value of their investments.

Together, the changes could increase investment in the economy by $8 billion while being revenue-neutral over the medium term, the PC said.

"If we don't get our economy moving again, today's children could be the first generation to not be better off than their parents. We need to spark growth through investment and competition - the best way to do that is to fix our company tax system," PC deputy chair Alex Robson said.

"Our proposed reforms will begin to shift the company tax system towards one that better supports investment and productivity growth."

Under the recommendations, 1.2 million Australian companies that earn below $50 million (on 2022-23 figures) would see their company tax rate fall from 25% to 20%, while the rate for around 7000 companies earning between $50 million and $1 billion would drop from 30% to 20%.

Company tax would remain at 30% for firms earning over $1 billion. If the net cashflow tax is effective, it could be expanded over time and fund broader reductions in company income tax, the PC said.

The reduction in headline company tax rate would see Australia go from having one of the highest to one of the lowest statutory rates for small and medium-sized firms in the OECD.

The interim report also found that red tape and regulations faced by business is significantly limiting productivity growth.

In consultations for its inquiry, the PC heard that businesses have faced a growing regulatory burden over the past two decades.

"Regulation is important, but over-regulation is a handbrake on growth. The government needs to cut through the thickets of regulation that are slowing us down and ensure any new regulations are made with growth in mind," PC commissioner Barry Sterland said.

The report urged the government to make a clear public commitment to reducing regulatory burdens, and ensure new regulatory proposals face greater Cabinet and Parliamentary scrutiny.

"Government and regulators need to bring a growth mindset to new proposals for regulation by asking how they would affect growth and dynamism in the economy," Sterland said.

The PC also recommends the appointment of an independent statutory commissioner to give more power to the Office of Impact Analysis, which scrutinises all proposals for regulation.

The PC is accepting submissions on the reforms to inform the final report that will be released later this year.

This interim report is the first of the five pillars of productivity inquiries that the PC will publish over the next three weeks setting out reforms to boost Australia's productivity.