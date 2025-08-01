Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Productivity Commission recommends corporate tax cut

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 1 AUG 2025   12:19PM

A new Productivity Commission (PC) proposal suggests slashing Australia's company tax rate would boost GDP by $14 billion with no net cost to the Budget over the medium term.

Draft recommendations in its interim report, Creating a more dynamic and resilient economy, would see the company tax rate fall by up to 10% for businesses with revenue under $1 billion, which it said would lift business investment and productivity growth.

The PC report said lower company tax rates were likely to attract more overseas firms to invest in Australia, help people start and grow businesses, and strengthen the ability of smaller Australian firms, which contribute the bulk of capital investment, to compete with larger ones.

Under the recommendations, the cuts would be coupled with a new 5% net cashflow tax that supports companies' capital expenditure by allowing them to immediately deduct the full value of their investments.

Together, the changes could increase investment in the economy by $8 billion while being revenue-neutral over the medium term, the PC said.

"If we don't get our economy moving again, today's children could be the first generation to not be better off than their parents. We need to spark growth through investment and competition - the best way to do that is to fix our company tax system," PC deputy chair Alex Robson said.

"Our proposed reforms will begin to shift the company tax system towards one that better supports investment and productivity growth."

Under the recommendations, 1.2 million Australian companies that earn below $50 million (on 2022-23 figures) would see their company tax rate fall from 25% to 20%, while the rate for around 7000 companies earning between $50 million and $1 billion would drop from 30% to 20%.

Company tax would remain at 30% for firms earning over $1 billion. If the net cashflow tax is effective, it could be expanded over time and fund broader reductions in company income tax, the PC said.

The reduction in headline company tax rate would see Australia go from having one of the highest to one of the lowest statutory rates for small and medium-sized firms in the OECD.

The interim report also found that red tape and regulations faced by business is significantly limiting productivity growth.

In consultations for its inquiry, the PC heard that businesses have faced a growing regulatory burden over the past two decades.

"Regulation is important, but over-regulation is a handbrake on growth. The government needs to cut through the thickets of regulation that are slowing us down and ensure any new regulations are made with growth in mind," PC commissioner Barry Sterland said.

The report urged the government to make a clear public commitment to reducing regulatory burdens, and ensure new regulatory proposals face greater Cabinet and Parliamentary scrutiny.

"Government and regulators need to bring a growth mindset to new proposals for regulation by asking how they would affect growth and dynamism in the economy," Sterland said.

The PC also recommends the appointment of an independent statutory commissioner to give more power to the Office of Impact Analysis, which scrutinises all proposals for regulation.

The PC is accepting submissions on the reforms to inform the final report that will be released later this year.

This interim report is the first of the five pillars of productivity inquiries that the PC will publish over the next three weeks setting out reforms to boost Australia's productivity.

Read more: Productivity CommissionBarry SterlandAlex RobsonOECD
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Trade war could have positive impact on Aussie GDP: PC
Australian investment in venture capital lags: SMC
AI, corporate tax, skilled workers key to productivity: PC
Section 899 ditched but companies face tax uncertainties
Chalmers opens economic reform consultation
Productivity woes endure in March quarter
Labor proposes changes to ancillary funds
COVID 'masked' issues at core of productivity problem: PC
Small construction firms drag productivity: CEDA
Productivity Commission identifies priority reform areas

Editor's Choice

Overcoming the three-body problem in advice

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:30PM
Financial advisers have heard how an active, factor-based approach can help eliminate the three-body problem in financial advice.

Return to office mandates to harm firms, careers

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:36PM
Return to office mandates will have a detrimental impact on companies' ability to retain and attract talent, while the careers of women and Gen Z will also be heavily impacted.

Brandes launches first fund, taps Equity Trustees

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
Brandes Investment Partners has chosen Equity Trustees (EQT) to be the responsible entity (RE) partner for its inaugural global equities strategy in Australia.

ASX chief compliance officer to step down

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:27PM
Daniel Moran, the chief compliance officer of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) since January 2023, has announced his resignation.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1-15

FAAA Congress early bird tickets now on sale. 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Mark Carlile

Mark Carlile

HEAD OF WHOLESALE - AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
J.P. Morgan Asset Management head of wholesale Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile has always put respect for others front and centre, and it's carried him a long way. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media