Praemium profit, growth up

The managed accounts platform has recorded a 113% increase in net profit after tax from the first half of 2020 to $3 million, following the acquisition of Powerwrap.

In its half-year results, Praemium reported a 69% jump in funds under administration (FUA) to $34.3 billion with its Australian platform FUA reaching a 132% increase to $16.4 billion and the international platform up 24% to $3.9 billion.

Praemium chief executive Michael Ohanessian said the first half results have been "truly transformational" with the recent acquisition as the most important in the company's 20-year history.

"The addition of Powerwrap positions Praemium as a major player in the fast-changing Australian wealth management landscape, and integration is progressing well," he said.

"2020 was a year of significant disruption and challenges. However, the strength and resilience of our people see us placed in a strong position going into the new calendar year."

Revenue increased in the Australian business by 28% on the first half of 2020 to $25.4 million, including Powerwrap's revenue of $6.9 million. EBITDA declined 1% to $8.4 million.

The EBITDA margins were 33% of revenue, down 10% for the previous corresponding period. Praemium said it was due to incorporating Powerwrap's results, declining equity markets following the pandemic and increased spend in sales and marketing.

It has been a busy half for Praemium with the addition of an alternative asset platform Qualis Capital, offering sophisticated investors funds in private equity, real estate, private debt and hedge funds.

In addition, the platform expanded its reporting capability by launching an integrated fact find facility for WealthCraft International.