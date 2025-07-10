Newspaper icon
Investment

Platinum, L1 merger to help fight 'organic business decline'

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 10 JUL 2025   11:56AM

Platinum's potential merger with L1 Capital - which saw the two parties enter a merger implementation deed earlier this week - may help save the business against ongoing decline but other hurdles remain, according to Morningstar equity analyst Shaun Ler.

"The merger injects new life into Platinum, helping to arrest the organic decline of its business by merging with another asset manager that has better-performing products experiencing inflows. It also potentially unlocks value by eliminating duplicate costs," Ler said.

"The combined entity will have greater asset class and client diversity, facilitating cross-selling and customer retention. This should help stabilise funds under management and improve earnings, mainly from cross-selling L1's product set to Platinum clients."

However, Ler added that he does not expect the potential merger to result in improved flows into Platinum's suite of funds "given their poor performance".

"More broadly, the structural challenges facing traditional active managers like Platinum and L1 remain - namely, fee pressure and market share loss to passive vehicles such as ETFs," he said.

"We retain our fair value estimate of $0.50 per share for no-moat Platinum. While we see a high likelihood of the merger proceeding, we have not yet factored L1 into our projections."

Ler said that while the merger should be "value-accretive" it is unlikely to improve the combined entity's competitive positioning.

"The investment style and firm cultures are broadly aligned. Product overlap is marginal. L1 has a much more diversified client base and manages a select few niche strategies-such as long/short and catalyst-driven funds-that are less replicable by passive options," Ler said.

"Investment performance for its suite of funds has been solid over the longer term. We estimate it has broadly gained consistent net flows over the last seven years with the exception of the coronavirus-stricken fiscal 2020."

Despite the positives to the deal, Ler said both entity's management fees are above peer averages, which puts them at a disadvantage for fee-conscious investors.

"This places its fortunes on performance, which can vary significantly year on year. Notably, unlike traditional active managers, L1's business is heavily dependent on performance fees. Performance fees have accounted for roughly 60% of revenue over the last three years, presenting significant earnings and margin volatility," Ler said.

Platinum's board has unanimously recommended in favour of the merger, so should it go through, the Platinum name will be retired and the newly created 'MergeCo' will be listed under a new ticker code.

As previously disclosed, under the deal Platinum will acquire 100% of L1 Capital, while L1 Capital shareholders will own about 74% of the merged entity. The balance will be owned by existing Platinum shareholders.

The merged business will be led by current Platinum chief executive Jeff Peters, while current chief financial officer Andrew Stannard and chief operating officer Joel Arber will remain in their roles.

While the group will be rebranded, the Platinum and L1 Capital brands will be retained at the product level.

