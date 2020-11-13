Pinnacle boutique to shut fund

Systematic global macro manager Two Trees Investment Management is shutting its Australian unit trust, as assets dwindle and the strategy underperforms.

The Two Trees Investment Management's Global Macro Fund will be terminated given its small size.

The UCITS fund will continue to run, said Pinnacle head of institutional and international distribution Andrew Chambers.

Two Trees was started by former members of GMO's systematic global macro team in 2017. It takes tactical positions in global stocks, fixed income, currency, commodity and volatility markets.

Returns at September end were -12.79% for the year, -6.14% p.a. over two years and -5.81% p.a. since inception.

The three-year old boutique had $91 million in total assets at June end, down from its peak of $323 million the year before in a 63% decrease.

By September end, total assets in the Two Trees strategy were down to $81.5 million.

Two Trees accounted for 0.2% of Pinnacle's total affiliate FUM of $58.7 billion at June end. Pinnacle owns 44% of the boutique.