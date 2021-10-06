NEWS
Executive Appointments

PFAN appoints chair, deputy

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 OCT 2021   12:44PM

The Pro Bono Financial Advice Network (PFAN) named its latest chair and deputy chair as it moves to its next phase of purpose.

Nicola Beswick has been appointed as chair while Natalie Kleibert will take on the role of deputy chair. Both will oversee PFAN's aim to improve the financial wellbeing of Australians living with serious illness and/or disability by providing pro bono financial advice.

Beswick is a senior financial adviser at FMD Financial and is a committee member at the Financial Planning Association's Melbourne chapter. She takes over from Nick Hakes, who has stepped down as chair after four years but remains treasurer.

"I am privileged to take on the role of chair of PFAN. As a financial adviser I understand the many small, yet powerful actions that people can take to change their financial future, and by their very nature, the course of their lives," Beswick said.

"I have a deep personal understanding of this as my dad was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis many years ago. An income protection policy changed his financial future. This is why I am passionate about leading PFAN and the work we do to support the MS community."

Kleibert is currently head of marketing at Ignition Advice and was previously general manager, marketing at the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA). She was senior marketing manager at NEOS Life and head of retail marketing at TAL Life.

The board members include Paul Harding-Davis, Brad Fox, Kate Humphries and Niall McConville and Stephen Knight.

"I welcome any adviser who wants to help someone in need to get in touch with us and find out how little of their own time it can take to support just one more person. They will be giving that person vital financial advice at a time when they need it. It's often a small contribution that makes a massive difference," Beswick said.

