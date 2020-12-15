NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Personal finance app retires Australian business
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 15 DEC 2020   12:44PM

A personal finance management app provider has been hit by several forces such as COVID-19, forcing it out of the Australian market.

Moneytree will discontinue services in Australia from 15 January 2021. Moneytree LINK, a financial data platform for businesses, and the Moneytree PFM, which managed financial assets, will shutter.

Moneytree chief technology officer and executive director for Australia Ross Sharrott blamed rising costs, the impact of COVID-19 and limitations of Australia's Consumer Data Rights (CDR) rules that stifled participation for fintechs.

"We saw from first-hand experience that the current requirements demand significant financial and human resource investments. These costs are proving to be an enormous, if not an impossible, barrier to entry for most small to medium-sized potential CDR participants. Therefore, the major incumbents remain unchallenged," said Sharrott.

"Combined with the financial blow of COVID-19, the much-delayed availability of a workable open banking framework has made the Australian market commercially non-viable for us at present."

He added that the firm will maintain a presence in Australia and will continue to explore commercial opportunities in the future.

Moneytree was founded in Japan in 2012. It launched in Australia in 2017. In the same year, the federal government introduced CDR, aiming to empower consumers to share and control their data to help them switch between providers.

It formed a partnership with Rollit Super last year to provide API infrastructure.

CDR went live this year. On 1 November 2020, the four major banks could share data relating to home, investment and personal loans, and joint accounts at the request of customers.

In October, the rules were amended to include intermediaries like outsourced IT infrastructure and software providers.

Unlike the UK, the open banking regime has flourished, with the number of people using the functionality doubling in the six months to September 2020, Sharrott said.

"Similar outcomes in Australia are possible but require a diverse range of open banking providers and the solutions they enable."

Read more: MoneytreeConsumer Data RightsRollit SuperRoss Sharrott
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Open banking to charge on
Roll-it Super expands offering
Open banking regime to boost advice
Editor's Choice
ETF industry revenues revealed
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
Fund managers reaped $211 million in revenue from listing their strategies in ASX's ETF marketplace in the year to September, with BetaShares taking the biggest slice.
QIC hires investment director
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
The $54 billion fund manager has hired from Cambridge Associates to add an investment director to its global private capital team.
Regulators alert trustees of new obligations
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
The financial services and superannuation regulators have expressed their expectations to trustees on the new member outcomes, and product design and distribution obligations.
New chief executive at Fitzpatricks Group
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:38PM
The national advice group has appointed a new chief executive to succeed co-founder John Woodley, as he moves to an executive chair role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something t1w8wdMw