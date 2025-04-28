Newspaper icon
Perpetual Wealth Management adds five senior advisers

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 28 APR 2025   12:49PM

Perpetual Wealth Management has recruited five senior financial advisers to its team.

Michael Innes and Antony Pupovac will join the private clients team in Queensland as partners in May, while Sandra Kent and Laura Bosman will join the team in Western Australia as senior financial advisers later this month. Patrick Malone has already joined as a partner leading Priority Life, Perpetual's specialist risk advisory business.

Perpetual Wealth Management chief executive Mark Smith said the new hires would support the firm's multi-disciplinary wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

"The depth and breadth of their experience and skillset, coupled with our strong and dedicated existing teams will play an important role in the continued growth and success of our business," he said.

Perpetual managing partner for private clients Andrew Baker, meanwhile, said the business is focused on the comprehensive needs of clients including individuals, families, business owners, professionals and community organisations across a range of areas including strategic and investment advice, trustee services, accounting, business advisory, and philanthropic solutions.

"Michael, Antony, Sandra, Laura, and Patrick bring a wealth of experience to our teams," Baker said.

"Their diverse backgrounds and skillsets, together with their clear focus on quality client outcomes will seamlessly complement our existing teams serving clients across the country."

Perpetual also said that Kent and Bosman will further strengthen Perpetual's 'Advice for Women, by Women' program, which focuses on the comprehensive and unique financial needs and goals of women.

Close to 60% of Wealth Management's advice team are women, and women represent approximately 40% of the business' client groups.

As of March 31, Perpetual Wealth Management had more than $21 billion in funds under advice. This included net inflows of $0.9 billion during the March quarter.

"Our business has grown year-on-year for the past decade and the industry is well-placed to grow, which will make high-quality advice more important than ever. We are always looking for exceptional people to join the firm," Smith said.

