Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Pain of commodity price increases to last: World Bank

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 APR 2022   12:43PM

In its latest commodity markets outlook, the World Bank has warned prices will likely remain high through to the end of 2024 and the transition to cleaner energy may be delayed. It comes as latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows the largest annual jump in CPI since 2000.

The report from the World Bank says the war in Ukraine has dealt a massive blow to commodity markets, "altering global patterns of trade, production, and consumption in ways that keep prices at historically high levels".

Increases to energy prices since 2020 have been the largest since the 1973 oil crisis, the World Bank noted, and food commodity price increases and fertilisers have been the largest since 2008. Russia and Ukraine are large producers of food commodities while fertilisers rely on natural gas as a production input.

Further, energy prices are expected to rise by more than 50% this year and non-energy prices, including agriculture and metals, are projected to rise 20%. While both should moderate in the following years, they are expected to remain well above the recent five-year average. Prices are also dependent on the length of the war in Ukraine and any additional sanctions imposed on Russia, the World Bank noted.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

The price of Brent crude oil is expected to average $100 a barrel in 2022 - the highest level since 2013 and 40% more than 2021 - but drop slightly to $92 a barrel next year. Meanwhile, natural gas prices are likely to be twice as high as they were last year and coal prices will increase by 80% this year.

The World Bank's vice president for equitable growth, finance and institutions Indermit Gill said we are experiencing the largest shock since the 1970s and stagflation is likely.

"Policymakers should take every opportunity to increase economic growth at home and avoid actions that will bring harm to the global economy," he said.

Any progress made to reduce poverty will likely stall this year too, the World Bank said, as wheat prices increase more than 40% and place pressure on developing economies that rely on wheat imports, particularly from Russia and Ukraine.

The increases will have lasting knock-on effects, World Bank Prospects Group chief economist John Baffes said.

"The sharp rise in input prices, such as energy and fertilizers, could lead to a reduction in food production particularly in developing economies," he said.

"Lower input use will weigh on food production and quality, affecting food availability, rural incomes, and the livelihoods of the poor."

Nations should invest in targeted safety-net programs, the World Bank said, including school feeding programs, cash transfers and public work programs, rather than dishing out food and fuel subsidies.

The World Bank is also calling on nations to accelerate the development of new energy sources and invest in energy efficiency, like the weatherisation of buildings.

Also released today, the ABS has revealed CPI jumped 2.1% in the March 2022 quarter and 5.1% annually. Most commentators were expecting a figure between 4.5% and 5%, broadly in line with the shocks felt during the Global Financial Crisis.

Read more: World BankCPIAustralian Bureau of StatisticsGlobal Financial CrisisIndermit GillJohn Baffes
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Easter Bunny feels the inflationary pinch
Recession-style policy but no recession: Grattan
Key Budget measure won't help economy: Academic
Tight labour market not yet producing wage growth
Inflation to retreat in 2022: Fund manager
Economic recap: Week to November 19
Joining the 1% around the world: Analysis
Economic recap: Week to September 3
ERS re-contributions won't be taxed
Wage growth remains low

Editor's Choice

Schroders scores $250m private debt mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Schroders Capital has won its first Australian private debt mandate, with a superannuation fund investing $250 million.

Warakirri Asset Management strengthens retail focus

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Warakirri Asset Management has added to its retail sales team, recruiting from State Street Global Advisors.

Australian economy outperforms: Austrade

CHLOE WALKER
Australia is set to become the world's 12th largest economy in 2023, according to data highlighted in Austrade's latest report.

'We're living in the world China is making': Conference

ANDREW MCKEAN
Appearing at the 2022 ASFA Conference this morning, ABC News journalist Stan Grant has echoed the sentiment that China has arrived as a global superpower and probed Australia's tense but necessitous relationship with its largest trading partner.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.