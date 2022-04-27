Pain of commodity price increases to last: World Bank

In its latest commodity markets outlook, the World Bank has warned prices will likely remain high through to the end of 2024 and the transition to cleaner energy may be delayed. It comes as latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows the largest annual jump in CPI since 2000.

The report from the World Bank says the war in Ukraine has dealt a massive blow to commodity markets, "altering global patterns of trade, production, and consumption in ways that keep prices at historically high levels".

Increases to energy prices since 2020 have been the largest since the 1973 oil crisis, the World Bank noted, and food commodity price increases and fertilisers have been the largest since 2008. Russia and Ukraine are large producers of food commodities while fertilisers rely on natural gas as a production input.

Further, energy prices are expected to rise by more than 50% this year and non-energy prices, including agriculture and metals, are projected to rise 20%. While both should moderate in the following years, they are expected to remain well above the recent five-year average. Prices are also dependent on the length of the war in Ukraine and any additional sanctions imposed on Russia, the World Bank noted.

The price of Brent crude oil is expected to average $100 a barrel in 2022 - the highest level since 2013 and 40% more than 2021 - but drop slightly to $92 a barrel next year. Meanwhile, natural gas prices are likely to be twice as high as they were last year and coal prices will increase by 80% this year.

The World Bank's vice president for equitable growth, finance and institutions Indermit Gill said we are experiencing the largest shock since the 1970s and stagflation is likely.

"Policymakers should take every opportunity to increase economic growth at home and avoid actions that will bring harm to the global economy," he said.

Any progress made to reduce poverty will likely stall this year too, the World Bank said, as wheat prices increase more than 40% and place pressure on developing economies that rely on wheat imports, particularly from Russia and Ukraine.

The increases will have lasting knock-on effects, World Bank Prospects Group chief economist John Baffes said.

"The sharp rise in input prices, such as energy and fertilizers, could lead to a reduction in food production particularly in developing economies," he said.

"Lower input use will weigh on food production and quality, affecting food availability, rural incomes, and the livelihoods of the poor."

Nations should invest in targeted safety-net programs, the World Bank said, including school feeding programs, cash transfers and public work programs, rather than dishing out food and fuel subsidies.

The World Bank is also calling on nations to accelerate the development of new energy sources and invest in energy efficiency, like the weatherisation of buildings.

Also released today, the ABS has revealed CPI jumped 2.1% in the March 2022 quarter and 5.1% annually. Most commentators were expecting a figure between 4.5% and 5%, broadly in line with the shocks felt during the Global Financial Crisis.