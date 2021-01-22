NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Ord Minnett adds to team
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 22 JAN 2021   12:40PM

Ord Minnett has announced seven new appointments, including a Deutsche Bank director to its institutional equities sales team.

Ashley Cox joined the firm on January 18 in institutional equities sales. In his most recent role, he was a director at Deutsche Bank in Sydney.

Michael Gerges joined on January 11, as a senior research analyst (healthcare). He has worked as a pharmacist in the Hunter region, and most recently covered healthcare stocks at Blue Ocean Equities.

It has also added four analysts from its recent acquisition of E.L.&C. Baillieu: James Casey, Nic Burgess, Luke Macnab and Supun Wijerathna.

Their coverage areas will include insurance, automotive, building and construction, consumer, telecommunications, IT services and technology.

"The new appointments strengthen Ords' institutional research teams' dominance in stock coverage and analysis," Ord Minnett head of institutional equities Nick Burmester said.

Lastly, Malcolm Wood has joined private client research team. He has more than 30 years' experience as an investment strategist, portfolio manager and analyst in Australia and overseas.

In November, Ord Minnett acquired E.L. & C. Baillieu.

Recently, Ord Minnett's head of institutional research Nick McGarrigle decided to leave the firm after 11 years, for a role at Barrenjoey Capital Partners.

Read more: AOrd MinnettDeutsche Bank
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Barrenjoey hires from Ord Minnett
Deutsche Bank fined for alleged bribery
Investment Trends names chief executive
Deutsche Bank expands Australian operations
Ord Minnett acquires E.L. & C. Baillieu
HUB24 to acquire Xplore, offloads Paragem
Westpac puts Australia on bad banking leaderboard
NZ firm hires 10 analysts in Australian expansion
CommSec adds general manager
Pinnacle puts zero-fee ETF experiment to bed
Editor's Choice
State Super names new chief investment officer
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
State Super has appointed a new chief investment officer, replacing Gary Gabriel who departed for VFMC last year.
Perpetual reports $2.7bn in net outflows
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:39PM
Perpetual's strategies saw $2.7 billion in net outflows in the December quarter, taking its total assets to $89.2 billion.
ATO releases finding from super survey
ELIZA BAVIN
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has released the key takeaways from its bi-annual survey of APRA-regulated super funds.
Longstanding Mason Stevens MD exits
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:45PM
Thomas Bignill has left his role as co-chief investment officer and managing director of Mason Stevens after being a founding member of the company 11 years ago.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something qXi8cJ3Y