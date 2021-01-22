Ord Minnett adds to team

Ord Minnett has announced seven new appointments, including a Deutsche Bank director to its institutional equities sales team.

Ashley Cox joined the firm on January 18 in institutional equities sales. In his most recent role, he was a director at Deutsche Bank in Sydney.

Michael Gerges joined on January 11, as a senior research analyst (healthcare). He has worked as a pharmacist in the Hunter region, and most recently covered healthcare stocks at Blue Ocean Equities.

It has also added four analysts from its recent acquisition of E.L.&C. Baillieu: James Casey, Nic Burgess, Luke Macnab and Supun Wijerathna.

Their coverage areas will include insurance, automotive, building and construction, consumer, telecommunications, IT services and technology.

"The new appointments strengthen Ords' institutional research teams' dominance in stock coverage and analysis," Ord Minnett head of institutional equities Nick Burmester said.

Lastly, Malcolm Wood has joined private client research team. He has more than 30 years' experience as an investment strategist, portfolio manager and analyst in Australia and overseas.

In November, Ord Minnett acquired E.L. & C. Baillieu.

Recently, Ord Minnett's head of institutional research Nick McGarrigle decided to leave the firm after 11 years, for a role at Barrenjoey Capital Partners.