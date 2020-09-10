OpenInvest names chair

Melbourne-based fintech OpenInvest has appointed a veteran board member and former NAB executive as chair.

Spiro Pappas has over 30 years' experience in financial services and is currently chair of Splitit, Atlas Iron Limited and Cognian Technologies, and is an independent board member of OpenLearning and DataMesh.

While at NAB, Pappas was executive general manager for international branches and innovation, chief executive of Asia and executive general manager corporate and institutional banking.

He previously spent over a decade in senior roles at ABN AMRO Bank in London.

OpenInvest chief executive Andrew Varlamos said: "Spiro has extensive experience within the financial services industry globally, and a deep understanding of technology trends, and shares our passion for leveraging digital technology to provide mainstream Australians with easier and lower-cost access to professional asset and wealth management expertise."

Pappas joins Schroders former chief executive Greg Cooper, former Class chief executive and director of Countplus David Smith and former RACV executive Susan Allen.

The appointment comes as OpenInvest added BlackRock's iShares Enhanced Strategic Model Portfolios to its investor online marketplace.

BlackRock's head of Australasia Andrew Landman said the model portfolios are designed to provide investors with exposure to broadly diversified portfolios in a cost-effective and transparent manner.

"As a firm, we continuously strive to create a better financial future for clients, and I'm excited to see a broader base of investors use our iShares Model Portfolios to achieve their long-term investment objectives," he said.