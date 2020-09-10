NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
OpenInvest names chair
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 10 SEP 2020   12:56PM

Melbourne-based fintech OpenInvest has appointed a veteran board member and former NAB executive as chair.

Spiro Pappas has over 30 years' experience in financial services and is currently chair of Splitit, Atlas Iron Limited and Cognian Technologies, and is an independent board member of OpenLearning and DataMesh.

While at NAB, Pappas was executive general manager for international branches and innovation, chief executive of Asia and executive general manager corporate and institutional banking.

He previously spent over a decade in senior roles at ABN AMRO Bank in London.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

OpenInvest chief executive Andrew Varlamos said: "Spiro has extensive experience within the financial services industry globally, and a deep understanding of technology trends, and shares our passion for leveraging digital technology to provide mainstream Australians with easier and lower-cost access to professional asset and wealth management expertise."

Pappas joins Schroders former chief executive Greg Cooper, former Class chief executive and director of Countplus David Smith and former RACV executive Susan Allen.

The appointment comes as OpenInvest added BlackRock's iShares Enhanced Strategic Model Portfolios to its investor online marketplace.

BlackRock's head of Australasia Andrew Landman said the model portfolios are designed to provide investors with exposure to broadly diversified portfolios in a cost-effective and transparent manner.

"As a firm, we continuously strive to create a better financial future for clients, and I'm excited to see a broader base of investors use our iShares Model Portfolios to achieve their long-term investment objectives," he said.

Read more: OpenInvestNABBlackRockSpiro Pappas
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Cash earnings fall, MLC sale pending: NAB
Chief economist update: Australian pessimism eases
ASIC takes action against BTFM, Asgard, StatePlus
BNY Mellon expands to Asia Pacific
Top performing Aussie equity funds unveiled
Advisers bolt to cash, gold
Debt vulture crackdown welcome
Cbus appoints chief executive
Australian Unity names chief executive
ETP market winners revealed
Editor's Choice
WAM wins Blue Sky bid, appoints directors
ALLY SELBY
Shareholders of embattled alternatives investments company Blue Sky have voted in favour of joining the Wilson Asset Management stable at an extraordinary general meeting held yesterday afternoon.
Super funds to face parliamentary grilling
ELIZA BAVIN
Some of the country's biggest super funds are set to face parliamentary scrutiny tomorrow as part of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics ongoing review.
ASIC can use RC evidence in RI Advice case
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
RI Advice, an IOOF subsidiary, has failed in its attempt to stop ASIC using Royal Commission evidence in its ongoing case against the dealer group.
Mainstream expands private equity offering
ELIZA BAVIN
Mainstream Fund Services has expanded its private equity services in the Asia-Pacific region.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Mxbb1sFI