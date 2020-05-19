Oil to make strong recovery: State Street

Oil is on track to make a quick and strong recovery despite expectations that a broader recovery is not on the cards for some time, according to State Street Global Markets.

Ben Jones, multi-asset class strategist at State Street, said he expects to see a stronger rebound in oil markets as more people around the world use their cars more over public transport.

"Whilst West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices turned negative last month, the oil market appears much calmer as the June contract approaches," Jones said.

"Supply has been cut by OPEC+ since April and US oil production has fallen. As oil demand starts to recover, there are signs of a quick and strong demand recovery, despite the broader economic recovery remaining weak.

Jones said much of this rebound is likely to come from the US, as the country pushes to reopen businesses and the economy.

"As the US begins to open, individuals are getting back in their cars and avoiding public transport," he said.

"The latest Apple mobility data show that the number of requests for driving directions has moved above the January 13 baseline, but public transit direction requests are still only around 30% of the baseline.

"Despite the risk of a second wave of infections and repeat lockdowns, the low price for oil seems to be in for now."

Talk of a rebound comes after oil turned negative for the first time in history in mid-April, with West Texas Crude falling more than 190% in a single trading day.

