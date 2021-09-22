NZ Super Fund adds to board

The former chief investment officer of Insurance Australia Group will join the board of the $57 billion New Zealand Super Fund.

David McClatchy starts his five-year term on the board from October 1.

McClatchy relocates to New Zealand following a series of executive roles in financial services, superannuation and insurance in Australia.

He was most recently group chief investment officer of IAG and managing director at IAG Asset Management until 2019.

Prior to that, he was as chief executive and chair of ING Investment Management Australia.

NZSF chair Catherine Drayton commended that maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance is critical to achieving the Guardians' long-term mission and purpose.

He has a wide perspective on matters both investment and enterprise-related, and a firm understanding of the social and environmental impacts of investment decision making, she said.

"I look forward to working with him and sharing in the challenge of delivering greater financial certainty for future generations of New Zealanders."

Since returning home, McClatchy joined the Investment Advisory Committee of the Acorn Foundation and the board of Waipuna Hospice. He also sits on the boards of listed investment companies Barramundi, Kingfish and Marlin Global.

"The Guardians occupies a unique position in New Zealand's economic landscape, and I am very pleased to be joining its board. I look forward to using my financial markets experience and investment management background, applying my knowledge and experience in asset management, liquidity, sustainability and stakeholder management, to contribute positively to its governance during my term," he said.

McClatchy replaces Simon Botherway, whose term expires at the end of September.