Executive Appointments
NZ firm hires 10 analysts in Australian expansion
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 12 OCT 2020   12:03PM

A New Zealand investment bank with expansion plans in Australia has revealed a "heavyweight" line-up of investment professionals joining its equities research team.

Jarden announced it would be expanding into the Australian market in May of this year, growing Jarden Australia with the appointment of chief executive Robbie Vanderzeil.

The new appointments announced today are Lou Pirenc, Steven Wheen, Elizabeth Miliatis, Matthew Johnston, Elise Kennedy, Jakob Cakarnis, Keegan Booysen, Sebastian Clemens, James Wilson, and Joe Pardea.

Prinec joins following 18 years at Morgan Stanley where he was most recently global head of data for the global research department, prior to that he was head of research for Australia.

Wheen lead the Australian healthcare franchise at Evans and Partners and prior to that was a research analyst at Macquarie.

Miliatis joins from Bank of America where she was an equity research analyst.

Johnston joins from the Macquarie emerging leaders research team.

Kennedy joins from Morgan Stanley, and Cakarnis and Wilson both join from Citi where they were each analysts.

Booysen was an analyst with Deutsche Bank and Jeffries and Clemens was an associate analyst at E&P.

Pardea was a vice president in Goldman Sachs' content management group, reviewing Americas and Asia research before joining Jarden.

Jarden Australia head of research Ben Gilbert will lead the team. He joined the firm last month from UBS, where he was deputy head of research for Australia and New Zealand.

UBS executive director Kieren Chidgey, former Deutsche Bank head of emerging companies research Wassim Kisirwani and former Atrium investment analyst Wilson Wong are also joining the Jarden equities research team over the coming months.

"The team is passionate about their sectors and will be putting their deep sector experience, credentials and expertise at the service of Jarden, delivering best-in-class insights to all our clients," Gilbert said.

"We are delighted to have attracted some of the best talent from around the world and will continue to invest into the team going forward. Each sector team will be built by combining senior, long-term industry expertise with the best talent regardless of tenure," Vanderzeil said.

"The sectors and factors that will produce the next generation of returns will invariably be different to those of today and we will be seeking to utilise data and partnerships to deliver a more holistic approach to research to best service our clients' needs today and into the future."

