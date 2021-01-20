NSW pocketed $10bn from ERS

More than one million New South Wales residents took advantage of the early release of superannuation scheme, withdrawing $10 billion, new analysis shows.

Industry Super Australia looked at the popularity of the ERS scheme across suburbs and found that 225,000 workers now have no retirement savings.

Sydneysiders took out $445 million, followed by those living in the inner west who withdrew $306.7 million. Residents in the Barton electorate, which includes inner southern suburbs like Arncliffe, Bexley and Kogarah, pocketed $292.1 million.

ISA's modelling showed that if the superannuation guarantee increase were scrapped, an average 30-year-old man who took $20,000 from their super would either lose $180,000 from their retirement or be forced to work until 74.

A 30-year-old female would need to work an extra eight years or have $150,000 less at retirement.

"The government's Retirement Income Review did not model the impacts to the Federal Budget or the retirement adequacy impacts of the three million Australians withdrawing super early. But it cautioned against early release-style schemes because they lead to a significant decrease in young people's savings," ISA said.

Meanwhile, 34,000 South Australians took out $2 billion from their retirement nest eggs.

Based on electorates, those living in Adelaide took out the highest amount of $229 million, followed by Sturt of $208 million and Boothby of $199 million.

"Ditching the legislated increase would heap pressure on the pension and be a cruel blow to the Victorians who had to make the tough choice to sacrifice retirement savings to get them through the pandemic," ISA said.