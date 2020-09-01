NPS buffers COVID-19 shocks

South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) has delivered positive results for its members despite the havoc wreaked by the global pandemic in the investing world.

In the six months to June NPS posted 0.5%, buoyed by investments in global fixed income and alternatives, which returned 7.9% and 4.24% respectively on a year-to-date basis.

NPS invests heavily in domestic fixed income as 43% of funds are allocated to this asset class. About 40% is invested in domestic and international equity.

The first half of 2020 has been "extremely difficult" as financial markets inside and outside of Korea suffered unprecedented challenges of the worldwide spread of coronavirus, NPS said.

Despite the domestic and global stock markets plunging by 30% in mid-March, the fund delivered about -6.08% in the first quarter.

South Korea's main stock market index, KOSPI, returned -32.5%, while the MSCI ACWI dropped by 31.8% over the same period.

NPS said such adverse market conditions pushed the fund into negative territory for a period, but rebounded to positive territory at the end of June as a result of its diversification and risk management strategies.

The performance of its alternative investments was mostly driven by interest and dividend income, as well as foreign currency translation gains from an increase in the USD-KRW exchange rate.

NPS is the world's third largest pension fund with KRW752.2 trillion ($859bn) assets under management. Since it was established in 1988, it has delivered 5.30% at an annualised average rate.

