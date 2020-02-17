Nowra man lies to ASIC, jailed

A 73-year-old man from Nowra in New South Wales is facing two years imprisonment for giving false or misleading information to ASIC about shareholding.

John Lindsay Merity was sentenced to a term of two years imprisonment, with a minimum of one year in custody in relation to contravening section 1308(2) of the Corporations Act 2001.

In delivering Merity's sentence, Judge Blackmore was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Merity was motivated by financial advantage.

He noted that the offending involved cynical and deliberate preparation.

The judge stated that it was "difficult to imagine a more intricate set of manoeuvres to conceal [the offender's] involvement [in Northwest Resources]" and "this type of corporate behaviour is completely unacceptable."

The judge concluded: "Full time imprisonment must be imposed. There is no other alternative."

The saga that lead to Merity's guilty plea began in 2011 when Northwest Resources shares were frozen by ASIC when the regulator alleged 15 million shares were held in a tax haven in the British Virgin Islands.

In 2017, Merity was committed to stand trial after further investigation by ASIC uncovered the identities of holders of an interest in 17,376,120 shares in Northwest Resources were Craigside Company and Broome Enterprises.

Both Craigside and Broome were incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and operating from Hong Kong.

Merity was accused of making false or misleading statements to ASIC in response to its enquiries about the identities of the parties who has an interest in the Northwest shares between 2009 and 2011.

ASIC also alleged that in 2010 Merity attempted to destroy documents by giving instructions to delete electronic communications relating to ASIC's investigation into the holdings in Northwest shares.

The investigation was conducted under the Serious Financial Crime Taskforce.

"ASIC views seriously any attempt by individuals to hide their identities in holding substantial interest in shares by offshore entities, as well as, any attempt to provide false or misleading statements,"ASIC commissioner John Price said.

"ASIC will hold to account persons who seek to obstruct or hinder its investigations."