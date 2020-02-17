NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
Nowra man lies to ASIC, jailed
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 17 FEB 2020   12:26PM

A 73-year-old man from Nowra in New South Wales is facing two years imprisonment for giving false or misleading information to ASIC about shareholding.

John Lindsay Merity was sentenced to a term of two years imprisonment, with a minimum of one year in custody in relation to contravening section 1308(2) of the Corporations Act 2001.

In delivering Merity's sentence, Judge Blackmore was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Merity was motivated by financial advantage.

He noted that the offending involved cynical and deliberate preparation.

The judge stated that it was "difficult to imagine a more intricate set of manoeuvres to conceal [the offender's] involvement [in Northwest Resources]" and "this type of corporate behaviour is completely unacceptable."

The judge concluded: "Full time imprisonment must be imposed. There is no other alternative."

The saga that lead to Merity's guilty plea began in 2011 when Northwest Resources shares were frozen by ASIC when the regulator alleged 15 million shares were held in a tax haven in the British Virgin Islands.

In 2017, Merity was committed to stand trial after further investigation by ASIC uncovered the identities of holders of an interest in 17,376,120 shares in Northwest Resources were Craigside Company and Broome Enterprises.

Both Craigside and Broome were incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and operating from Hong Kong.

Merity was accused of making false or misleading statements to ASIC in response to its enquiries about the identities of the parties who has an interest in the Northwest shares between 2009 and 2011.

ASIC also alleged that in 2010 Merity attempted to destroy documents by giving instructions to delete electronic communications relating to ASIC's investigation into the holdings in Northwest shares.

The investigation was conducted under the Serious Financial Crime Taskforce.

"ASIC views seriously any attempt by individuals to hide their identities in holding substantial interest in shares by offshore entities, as well as, any attempt to provide false or misleading statements,"ASIC commissioner John Price said.

"ASIC will hold to account persons who seek to obstruct or hinder its investigations."

Read more: ASICNorthwest ResourcesBritish Virgin IslandsJohn Lindsay MerityBroome EnterprisesCraigside CompanyJohn Price
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Regulators praise super law reform
SMSF data misleading: BGL
SMSF auditors in firing line
Permanent ban follows alleged SMSF theft
ASIC bans former Godfrey Pembroke adviser
Former licensee boss banned
AMP to pay $5m for churn
Corrupt adviser banned, AFSL canned
Problems persist with PYSP communication: ASIC
Compensation bill hits $750m
Editor's Choice
Short seller bites the dust
KANIKA SOOD
An activist short seller that accused an ASX-listed agricultural fund of running "scams" was dealt a blow in a Supreme Court judgment handed down yesterday.
HESTA hikes default insurance cover
KANIKA SOOD
The $55 billion industry fund is hiking the cost of its standard insurance cover for most of its members, with those aged 55 to 64 years to be the worst hit.
Former Macquarie adviser cops lifetime ban
ALLY SELBY
A former Macquarie Group financial adviser has been permanently banned from the industry, following an ASIC investigation into the adviser's "dishonest" and "misleading" behaviour.
BT fund to wind up
KANIKA SOOD
It's the end of the road for a BT multi-asset fund managed by Pendal after 52 years, as investor demand ebbs out.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something PEiUhdRy