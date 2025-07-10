Northern Trust selected to test tokenised asset uses

Project Acacia - first announced by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Treasury back in September 2024 - will now include industry participants to explore how digital currencies and existing settlement infrastructure might support the development of Australian wholesale tokenised asset markets.

Project Acacia is a joint initiative between the RBA and the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre (DFCRC).

The work is also supported by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), and the Australian Treasury.

This project is one of the initiatives highlighted in the government's March 2025 Statement on Developing an Innovative Australian Digital Asset Industry.

As part of the new phase, 24 use cases from a diverse range of organisations, ranging from local fintechs to major banks, have been conditionally selected, including the likes of Northern Trust, Commonwealth Bank, ANZ and Westpac.

ASIC said there will be 19 pilot use cases, which will involve real money and real asset transactions; and five proof-of-concept use cases involving simulated transactions.

The use cases will involve a range of asset classes, including fixed income, private markets, trade receivables and carbon credits.

Proposed settlement assets for the use cases include stablecoins, bank deposit tokens, and pilot wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC), as well as new ways of using banks' existing exchange settlement accounts at the RBA.

ASIC said it has cleared way for industry participation by providing regulatory relief to participants to support and streamline the pilot.

ASIC's relief will support the responsible testing of tokenised asset transactions, in some cases using CBDCs, between participants and a limited number of financial institutions in the coming months.

ASIC said it has previously provided individual relief of a similar nature to participants in earlier digital money projects led by the RBA.

Testing of use cases will occur over the next six months, with a report on the findings from the project expected to be published in the first quarter of 2026.

RBA assistant governor (financial systems) Brad Jones said ensuring that Australia's payments and monetary arrangements are fit-for-purpose in the digital age is a strategic priority for the RBA.

"Project Acacia represents an opportunity for further collaborative exploration on tokenised asset markets and the future of money by the public and private sectors in Australia," Jones said.

"The use cases selected in this project will help us to better understand how innovations in central bank and private digital money, alongside payments infrastructure, might help to uplift the functioning of wholesale financial markets in Australia."

ASIC commissioner Kate O'Rourke said ASIC supports the responsible development of new technologies, including tokenisation and distributed ledgers.

"Innovation is a sign of a vibrant economy and society. ASIC sees useful applications for the technologies underlying digital assets in wholesale markets. The relief from regulatory requirements that we have announced today will allow these technologies to be sensibly tested-to explore opportunities and identify and tackle risk," O'Rourke said.

"Importantly, Project Acacia will allow industry and regulators to work together to learn more about how these use cases may reshape the financial services industry, potentially boosting efficiency and foster economic growth."

DFCRC chief scientist Talis Putnins added: "It is great to have collaboration from so many parts of the industry, from small fintechs to large banks, alongside the key financial regulators in this forward-looking, innovative project. The real money settlement models being tested, including issuing pilot wholesale CBDC on third party platforms, reflects another world-first for Australia in this rapidly evolving field."

"Recent research suggests potential economic gains in markets and cross border payments could be in the order of $19 billion per year. Project Acacia is a significant step towards realising these gains, by providing evidence on the forms of money and settlement models that best enable tokenised real-world asset markets."