Northern Trust hires former TelstraSuper COO

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 JUN 2022   12:24PM

Northern Trust Asset Management has hired Miles Mallick to the newly created role of chief operating officer for Asia-Pacific.

In his new role, Mallick will support the US$1.2 trillion asset manager's growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Mallick joins from TelstraSuper, where he ran investment operations and data and analytics.

Before his almost eight years with the telecommunications giant, he spent seven years with BlackRock managing operations for the firm's Asia Pacific Investment Services.

In 2004, Mallick worked for DST Global Solutions as a business solutions manager.

Mallick, based in Melbourne, will report to John McCareins, head of Northern Trust's Asia business, and Archana Kumar, global chief operating officer.

"Our NTAM business across APAC continues to see strong momentum, with a near doubling of our client base over the past four years," said McCareins.

"We continue to invest in our people, capabilities, and technology, and the creation of this role is part of that commitment to expertly resourcing our business on behalf of the clients, investors, and communities we serve.

"We're pleased to welcome Miles with his global operating and operations experience and leadership."

