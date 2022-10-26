Newspaper icon
Investment
New ETF to invest in green metal producers

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 OCT 2022   12:27PM

Global X has launched the Global X Green Metals Miners ETF (GMTL), investing in companies producing metal for clean energy infrastructure and technologies.

The ETF launch comes as significantly more green metals are required to produce, transmit and store renewable energy, Global X head of investment strategy Blair Hannon said.

Metals to be invested in through GMTL include lithium, copper, nickel, rare earths, and cobalt. The fund tracks the BITA Global Green Energy Metals Index and will include companies that make more than 50% of their revenue mining or producing green metals and screens out businesses which do not meet reasonable industry standards.

"Demand for green metals is soaring around the globe and promises to intensify as climate change initiatives become more ambitious," Hannon said.

"The investment opportunity lies in the market dislocation of critical minerals over the medium to longer-term - with demand set to outpace supply and spark higher commodity prices."

He added that investor interest in investing in green metals is surging as more and more net zero commitments are made.

GMTL marks the first ETF launched by Global X since it rebranded from ETF Securities.

