Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

New APRA chair named

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 28 OCT 2022   9:52AM

John Lonsdale will take over as chair of APRA, with Margaret Cole now a deputy chair.

Lonsdale will take on the role from Monday, October 31. He has served as a deputy chair since 2018.

He said that "APRA will remain focused on fulfilling its mandate and ensuring that Australia has a strong and resilient financial system," under his leadership.

Meanwhile, executive directors Suzanne Smith and Therese McCarthy Hockey will be appointed as new APRA members.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

In addition to her new role, Cole will continue to oversee APRA's superannuation activities. Deputy chair Helen Rowell will be responsible for general insurance, Smith will look after life and private health insurance, and McCarthy Hockey will oversee banking.

Four of the five members of APRA's board are now women, with Treasurer Jim Chalmers saying the appointments will "bring the best available mix of experience and fresh thinking to the regulator."

"As chair, I want to ensure APRA continues to effectively protect the financial wellbeing of the Australian community with a strong and stable financial system that underpins the functioning of the economy," Lonsdale said.

"The challenges in front of us are significant - a rapidly shifting macro-economic environment, rapid technological development that challenge business models and regulation, cyber threats, insurance affordability pressures, climate change and improving the performance of our superannuation system to name a few. Successfully managing these challenges will deliver better outcomes to the Australian people."

He added that he believes the regulator's strength is in its people.

"APRA's strength is its diligent and committed people, who have a clarity of purpose and clear focus on ensuring the financial interests of Australians are protected and the financial system is stable, competitive and efficient. The members and I want to ensure we continue to build on this strength," Lonsdale said.

Lonsdale replaces Wayne Byres, who has decided to step down after eight years in the role and close to 25 at APRA.

"I am very pleased to be handing over the reins of APRA to one of Australia's most experienced, capable and committed financial services regulators. Throughout his extensive 30-year career at Australian Treasury and over the past four years at APRA as deputy chair, John has made a significant contribution to the stability, efficiency and competitiveness of the Australian financial system," Byres said.

"I congratulate Margaret on her appointment as deputy chair of APRA and Therese and Suzanne for their appointment as members. Their appointments show the strength and expertise of the APRA leadership team.

"I also want to acknowledge Helen's significant contribution to APRA over the past 20 years, including two terms as an APRA member, during which she led important superannuation industry reforms before moving to more recently oversee APRA's insurance activities."

Read more: APRAJohn LonsdaleMargaret Cole
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

APRA flags concerns over fund sustainability
Members stick with dud super funds
Nowhere has there been more change than super: Byres
Regulators to face committee scrutiny
Retail the next frontier for private markets: Preqin
First Super: Merger pressure fizzles out
Data sharing laws updated in response to Optus breach
APRA unmasks fund outsourcing impacts
Consultation opens on crypto regulation bill
Inconsistencies across RIC strategies: Mercer

Editor's Choice

Breach reporting improvements needed: ASIC

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Just 6% of licensees lodged a breach report in the first nine months of the reportable situations regime, with ASIC raising concerns that licensees still lack the systems and policies to identify and address issues.

Jones progresses green finance standards

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones has committed to working with the finance industry to establish national standards for a green taxonomy that will define sustainable finance in Australia.

Challenger launches new alternatives fund

ANDREW MCKEAN
Challenger has launched the Challenger Solutions Liquid Alternatives Balanced Fund, seeking to deliver positive absolute returns in excess of the cash rate, regardless of the market environment.

Ironbark to distribute Robeco products

CHLOE WALKER
A strategic partnership will see Ironbark Asset Management offer Robeco's emerging conservative equity, global developed sustainable enhanced index equity and SDG credit income strategies to wholesale investors in Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Barber

HEAD OF MERCER SUPER
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD
Well known for loving a challenge on and off the court, Tim Barber has overseen the growth of multiple businesses and is thoroughly enjoying driving the transformation of Mercer Super. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.