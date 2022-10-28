New APRA chair named

John Lonsdale will take over as chair of APRA, with Margaret Cole now a deputy chair.

Lonsdale will take on the role from Monday, October 31. He has served as a deputy chair since 2018.

He said that "APRA will remain focused on fulfilling its mandate and ensuring that Australia has a strong and resilient financial system," under his leadership.

Meanwhile, executive directors Suzanne Smith and Therese McCarthy Hockey will be appointed as new APRA members.

In addition to her new role, Cole will continue to oversee APRA's superannuation activities. Deputy chair Helen Rowell will be responsible for general insurance, Smith will look after life and private health insurance, and McCarthy Hockey will oversee banking.

Four of the five members of APRA's board are now women, with Treasurer Jim Chalmers saying the appointments will "bring the best available mix of experience and fresh thinking to the regulator."

"As chair, I want to ensure APRA continues to effectively protect the financial wellbeing of the Australian community with a strong and stable financial system that underpins the functioning of the economy," Lonsdale said.

"The challenges in front of us are significant - a rapidly shifting macro-economic environment, rapid technological development that challenge business models and regulation, cyber threats, insurance affordability pressures, climate change and improving the performance of our superannuation system to name a few. Successfully managing these challenges will deliver better outcomes to the Australian people."

He added that he believes the regulator's strength is in its people.

"APRA's strength is its diligent and committed people, who have a clarity of purpose and clear focus on ensuring the financial interests of Australians are protected and the financial system is stable, competitive and efficient. The members and I want to ensure we continue to build on this strength," Lonsdale said.

Lonsdale replaces Wayne Byres, who has decided to step down after eight years in the role and close to 25 at APRA.

"I am very pleased to be handing over the reins of APRA to one of Australia's most experienced, capable and committed financial services regulators. Throughout his extensive 30-year career at Australian Treasury and over the past four years at APRA as deputy chair, John has made a significant contribution to the stability, efficiency and competitiveness of the Australian financial system," Byres said.

"I congratulate Margaret on her appointment as deputy chair of APRA and Therese and Suzanne for their appointment as members. Their appointments show the strength and expertise of the APRA leadership team.

"I also want to acknowledge Helen's significant contribution to APRA over the past 20 years, including two terms as an APRA member, during which she led important superannuation industry reforms before moving to more recently oversee APRA's insurance activities."